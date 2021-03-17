Please, Don’T Take Risks

By LEANDRA ROLLE

AFTER two tragic boating accidents over the weekend, National Security Minister Marvin Dames is urging boaters to use caution and not take risks while out at sea.

He spoke after three people were found dead following a boating accident that took place in waters near Harbour Island Sunday evening.

About three hours earlier that day, police were alerted to an incident off Anthol Island where a man riding a jet ski was said to have fatally collided with a boat.

Police said the jet ski rider was fished out of the water by the boat captain, and both he and the vessel were brought to shore. Paramedics were subsequently called, but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Yesterday, Mr Dames described both incidents as “tragic” and unfortunate. He also sent condolences to the victims’ families.

“Over the weekend, we had a beautiful weekend, it was perfect for boating and while driving along the western strip, I said ‘wow I’ve never seen this much boats out there at sea,’” he said before going into a Cabinet meeting.

“And I think too, a lot of that has to do with the fact that a lot of them are beginning to see that things are about to ease up a bit in respect to restrictions and going out and they want to get out but they should also be cognizant of the fact that safety is extremely important and while you’re at sea, especially when you have boating traffic, it’s very important to be responsible and it’s a very tragic event.

“. . .But I would just like to caution boaters – while you have a lot of ocean out there, it’s still very important to be responsible when you’re out there and to not take risks because it could end tragically, unfortunately and we’ll see what the investigations reveal at the end of the day, but my heart goes out to the relatives of those persons who would’ve died or been injured during those incidents.”

Family members and friends have since identified victims of the deadly boat collision near Harbour Island as Leanna Cartwright, Candice McDonald and Jay Roberts.

They were among eight passengers travelling on a 17 ft Boston Whaler who were ejected into the water after their vessel collided with a 28-ft Bertram. The group had just attended a birthday party on nearby Man Island, The Tribune understands.

Following the incident, a rescue team found seven people who were on board the Boston Whaler in the water—two women who were later pronounced dead, two women who were airlifted to Nassau, and a male and two females who were treated and discharged.

Roberts’ body was later found Monday morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash said police are still trying to figure out what happened leading up to the incident.

“Currently we have a team of detectives on the island trying to establish exactly what happened during the transportation of those passengers between Man Cay and Harbour Island,” ACP Cash said on Monday. “What we want to say, particularly to boaters travelling at night, please abide by maritime codes that beacon lights should be on their vessels.”

Meanwhile, a coroner’s inquest is expected to be held into the boating and jet ski collision off Anthol Island.

Asked yesterday if any charges could be brought against any of those boaters, Mr Dames replied: “Like I said before, that’s something to take up with the commissioner of police, the police force. They’re investigating and at the end of the day, they’ll make whatever determination the investigations takes. . .”