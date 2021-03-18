Scale Of Children Abused Laid Bare

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Frankie Campbell said there were 382 reported cases of child abuse from January 2020 to February of this year.

He did not have a comparative analysis for previous years however Mr Campbell gave a breakdown of the numbers that showed neglect and sexual abuse were the most common types of abuse reported. He said the cases were reported to his ministry.

“I can say for what was reported up to February of this year, we had 78 reported cases of physical abuse, 123 cases of sexual abuse, four cases of incest, 12 cases of verbal abuse, six cases of emotional abuse, 151 cases of neglect, (and) eight cases of abandonment for a total of 382,” the minister said.

He added: “My information at this time is suggesting, well it’s only indicating what was reported through our hotlines, but I’m satisfied that the perpetrators would not be the ones who would have reported and so I can say by whatever means these reports would have come by concerned family members, concerned neighbours, etc… I would note I think it is safe to say that these are reported because we believe that there are still a number of unreported cases.”

He could not say if any of the perpetrators were arrested and prosecuted, but assured the public that police are involved.

“I’m satisfied that part of our process and part of our team of stakeholders includes the police, includes the scan unit that assists with the evaluation and assessment and then the police is involved. I can’t give statistics on the police side. What I can say with surety that the police (are) involved.”

Back in June, Mr Campbell said his ministry had received increased reports of domestic abuse and child abuse since the COVID-19 pandemic began but he could not reveal how many cases had been reported at that time.

Yesterday, he also said management agreements are “about to be signed” in children’s homes to ensure a professional standard is adhered to and eliminate the use of corporal punishment.

This comes after video emerged earlier this year of children being whipped at the Children’s Emergency Hostel.

Six women were charged last month in connection to the incident.

After the video emerged, a worker made other claims about the facility.

“I’m not aware of those reports, but I want to assure the public that whenever anything untoward comes to my attention relative to our homes or relative to any child that is not in our home I will spring into action in accordance with the law,” Mr Campbell said when asked about the worker’s claims. “In accordance with the responsibility that I have as a man and as a father I will do whatever I can to eliminate any threat or discomfort towards our children.”

Last month, Mr Campbell said his ministry planned to eliminate corporal punishment in all children’s homes following recommendations from the National Child Protection Council that the practice be “ceased” immediately.

“We will notify all employees, all staff members of the children’s homes in writing and have them signed to show that they are aware of the missive, that there will be no corporal punishment in any form at this time and to make sure that we’re clear on what is corporal punishment,” he said, giving an update on the matter.

The management agreements will include a stipulation to adhere to a professional standard of operation.

“We have removed the practice that allowed for the administrator to administer corporal punishment but there are other forms of discipline and so we are about to sign management agreements with all of those childcare facilities and in those management agreements is included a professional standard of operation that will be standard across the board for all of our facilities and it includes behavioral modification activities. It includes punishment that does not involve any abuse – that does not involve corporal punishment.”