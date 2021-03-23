Davis: Pm Is Trying To Ambush Opposition On Election Date

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
WITH no specific date for the next election announced, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis accused Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis of “trying to ambush the opposition”.
Dr Minnis has said previously the next election is due in May 2022, but the Free National Movement and other political parties have ratified candidates and held walkabouts in some constituencies, which some say is sending a different message to the electorate.
The PLP and other political observers have predicted an early election.
Speaking to the media yesterday, Mr Davis said Dr Minnis is campaigning yet the PLP leader assured his party is ready “for an ambush”.
He said: “One would’ve expected by now we would’ve had legislation that would have fixed dates for election, that’s what he promised. It’s not here and if there is one thing he could’ve done without legislation he could’ve said ‘Well I didn’t have the time to or the legislative agenda (does) not permit me the time to bring legislation for the purpose of fixing the date but I will from an administrative point of view tell you what the date is.’
“But he’s not doing that. The reason for that is I think he’s looking for an ambush and that’s all we can say. He’s trying to ambush the opposition. Well, we are ready for an ambush and our flanks are fortified.”
Attorney General Carl Bethel said in May 2018 public consultation on bills establishing term limits for Prime Ministers and fixed dates for election would begin before the end of that year. At the time Mr Bethel said the Law Reform Commission would “finalise two draft constitutional bills” to address such matters. It is unclear what movement has occurred in this regard.
Yesterday, the PLP leader also called this “hypocrisy” and said he is watching what the Prime Minister does.
He added: “Suffice it to say again this is hypocrisy – say one thing and do another. I will not listen to what he’s saying. I’ll just watch what he’s doing. He’s campaigning. If the election is going to be next year, would his campaigning, his efforts be as intense as they appear to be at this time?”
Mr Davis said he was satisfied that the electorate would not want another five years of the Minnis administration. Moreover, he is encouraged by the response the party has been getting on the ground.
Last week, former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said politicians are damaging their credibility by campaigning and hosting political events with large gatherings while COVID-19 rules are still in place. Asked about this, Mr Davis insisted efforts are being made to social distance, but said it’s difficult to manage the crowds.
“Well, the difficulty with gatherings is that you don’t intend to have gatherings, but people are attracted to events and as much as you try to contain it it’s very difficult to contain crowds,” he explained.
“What we attempt always to do is anyone, any crowd that comes to an event we ensure that they all are wearing masks and ….we have a sort of a marshal in our groupings to ensure that they keep social distances. That’s what we are doing at this time.”
Comments
moncurcool 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Is this not the pot calling the kettle black. When has Davis ever told his party to announce ahead when the election date will be?
If he was so concerned about fixed election date, whey did he not push his party all these years to do it.
This foolishness needs to stop.
tribanon 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Yellow Belly Davis is absolutely right when he says the incompetent, arrogant, nasty and vindictive Minnis is not to be trusted. That's a given. But Minnis does not have the luxury of calling for a national general election to be held later than the end of May for obvious reasons.
The quickly rising level of harsh poverty for many, combined with the heat of this coming summer and the possiblility of another major hurricane hit, all work against Minnis having the luxury of time to call an election whenever he wants.
Our dwindling foreign currency reserves and looming IMF intervention are also putting great pressure on him to call an early election or face a certain humiliating landslide defeat.
TigerB 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
I'm not sure what this fella beef is, there will be an election when it is called... not before.
moncurcool 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Exactly
ted4bz 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
If other parties are ambushed its their fault for not calculating all factors into the equation, Minnis calling an early election is a real chance/makes a lot of sense. Look, the global lockstep campaign is still valid, its no secret we are due for a massive lockdown. The problem is very few are paying attention to whats going on in the world, the crisis is ongoing. Everyone around here distracted and acting as if everything is over and everything is about us and us alone. Many parts of the world talking about going back into serious lockdown again. If we go into this lockdown before an election Minnis and the FNM is pretty much finished for sure, and he knows that. All the calculations here are off because everyone is acting like this pandemic campaign is over. It.s far from the fact. All the comments here are running on without calculating the crisis into the factor. You are all off track and Davis knows better.
