Over-60s And Caregivers Eligible For Jab

THE following groups are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at Loyola Hall, Gladstone Road, from today.

You must have an appointment and meet the following eligibility criteria:

• Healthcare providers with a valid institution ID; • Persons 60 years of age and over;

• Caregivers accompanying the elderly. Caregivers must present a valid NIB Smart Card at the vaccination centre.

Vaccinations taking place at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) and Doctors Hospital are for healthcare staff only.

Members of the public should not attempt to make appointments at PMH, SRC or Doctors Hospital.

Only those with appointments who meet the above criteria will receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.