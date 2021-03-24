Herd Immunity By The Summer: Health Minister Issues Upbeat Forecast Saying We’Re Near Finish Line

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Renward Wells said he believes The Bahamas will achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 by the time the country enters the summer season.

Herd immunity occurs when enough people are protected through vaccination or having had the virus.

Speaking to reporters before a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Mr Wells, pictured, said: “Through the COVAX facility we’re supposed to get over 100,000 doses of the vaccines. We are right now looking at ways that we can source more AstraZeneca but given the fact of the amount of Bahamians who have already been exposed to COVID, you do the math, it says a lot of Bahamians have already been exposed based on the fact that we are about 8,700 positive.”

“Along with our vaccination programme, I do believe that by the time we enter the summer, that The Bahamas would have entered and we would’ve reached our desired herd immunity which means that the country will be able to move in a more positive direction.

“We just want the Bahamian people to continue to adhere to the health protocols. We are in the final stretch of this global race. We are in the final stretch of this 400m race as I like to put it. We’re in the 100m, we’re coming to the finish line.”

Asked about when the next batch of vaccines will reach the country, Mr Wells said: “Bahamians can be assured that just like we brought in vaccines that we are going to get additional vaccines and continue our wonderful, excellent vaccination programme that is now underway in The Bahamas.”

The wait for additional vaccines comes as rich, developed countries have been accused of hoarding the jabs.

“In the international community it is cause for concern,” Mr Wells said. “There is supposed to be global solidarity. The discussions are taking place at the level of the leadership, the global leadership as to how it is we are going to see more fair and equitable distribution of vaccines.”

Mr Wells noted the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been proven safe and effective.

He said he would examine new reports that AstraZeneca released outdated information from its vaccine trial to US authorities.