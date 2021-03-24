Herd Immunity By The Summer: Health Minister Issues Upbeat Forecast Saying We’Re Near Finish Line

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
HEALTH Minister Renward Wells said he believes The Bahamas will achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 by the time the country enters the summer season.
Herd immunity occurs when enough people are protected through vaccination or having had the virus.
Speaking to reporters before a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Mr Wells, pictured, said: “Through the COVAX facility we’re supposed to get over 100,000 doses of the vaccines. We are right now looking at ways that we can source more AstraZeneca but given the fact of the amount of Bahamians who have already been exposed to COVID, you do the math, it says a lot of Bahamians have already been exposed based on the fact that we are about 8,700 positive.”
“Along with our vaccination programme, I do believe that by the time we enter the summer, that The Bahamas would have entered and we would’ve reached our desired herd immunity which means that the country will be able to move in a more positive direction.
“We just want the Bahamian people to continue to adhere to the health protocols. We are in the final stretch of this global race. We are in the final stretch of this 400m race as I like to put it. We’re in the 100m, we’re coming to the finish line.”
Asked about when the next batch of vaccines will reach the country, Mr Wells said: “Bahamians can be assured that just like we brought in vaccines that we are going to get additional vaccines and continue our wonderful, excellent vaccination programme that is now underway in The Bahamas.”
The wait for additional vaccines comes as rich, developed countries have been accused of hoarding the jabs.
“In the international community it is cause for concern,” Mr Wells said. “There is supposed to be global solidarity. The discussions are taking place at the level of the leadership, the global leadership as to how it is we are going to see more fair and equitable distribution of vaccines.”
Mr Wells noted the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been proven safe and effective.
He said he would examine new reports that AstraZeneca released outdated information from its vaccine trial to US authorities.
Comments
bahamianson 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
tried to register my parents yesterday, whom are over 70 years, but Loyola does not have any appointment times. Did the system crash?
DWW 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
overbooked. keep trying. new location available.
John 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
Herd immunity has been in effect in this country (at least in parts of it ) since last year. That is why you no longer see medical staff and front line workers getting the virus in large numbers. And there are persons, like food store workers for example, who were being exposed over and repeatedly to the virus, but at limited levels. Those are the ones who now have the greatest resistance and they continue to protect the rest of the population. And then there are those who travel and bring the virus back with them. Those who don’t follow the proper travel guidelines. They bring different strains of the virus back and expose others to it. Persons who may not have been exposed to the the virus at all. So they get infected and they become ill. These people are the greatest risk. These are people in Grand Bahama and Bimini and Abaco who cross over to Florida on a regular basis and return home with no proper protocols. And so now there are concerning spikes in at least two of those populations. Then, of course, it trickles down into other islands, like New Providence and Andros and Eleuthera. And now there are new concerns about the AstraGenica vaccine. It’s effectiveness (efficacy) may have been overrated. Persons who took the vaccine may have been given a false sense of security as numbers in some countries that have done mass vaccinations are seeing increasing numbers of infections. The key to beating and eliminating this virus still remains; face masks, proper sanitation of hands, social distancing, crowd and travel restrictions. The vaccine is secondary and may,in fact, create long term complications.
proudloudandfnm 2 minutes ago
Please just stop. Obviously you have no concept of herd immunity..
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Herd immunity means that at least 60% of the Bahamian population has been vaccinated ........ If we just count the Over 18 population, that is at least 180,000 persons to FULLY vaccinate ......
Is Renward Wells living in the real world??????
stislez 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Whateva happen to the dump?
proudloudandfnm 1 minute ago
I seriously doubt we'll reach herd immunity thru vaccinations. Too many buying into stupid conspiracy theories and too many afraid of the vaccine....
