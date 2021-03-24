Some Elderly Are Still Not Ready For Vaccination

By LEANDRA ROLLE

DESPITE having priority access for COVID-19 vaccinations, some residents and staff of care homes for the elderly say they are still not ready to take the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Sinyma Capron, head of the Good Samaritan Senior Citizen’s Home, said residents’ unwillingness to receive the jab stems from fears about the potential side effects of the vaccine. The situation is also compounded by some patients’ relatives being apprehensive about their loved ones being inoculated.

“You have some who (are) taking it but some of the relatives and some of the residents here, some of them said they are not taking it. They said that’s a ‘no’ for them,” she told this newspaper yesterday.

“I think the set with them hearing things and watching things on the TV, that’s probably what caused some of them not wanting to take it because they say all these side effects what they gone have and then some have medical issues and they don’t know what’s going to happen down the line.”

For staff members, there is also a sense of hesitation.

“We have five (workers) here. I don’t think none gone take it because they ain’t too sure like that. They have to make their mind up to do that,” Dr Capron said.

Asked if officials plan to launch an educational programme to better inform patients, Dr Capron said she doesn’t believe it would be helpful as some of the patients are plagued with dementia and other health issues.

Last Wednesday, the country launched its national COVID-19 vaccination programme after it received 20,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine from the Indian government. More than 1,500 people have received their first shots of the vaccine to date.

Those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase includes: healthcare workers, residents and staff of eldercare homes, people age 60 and older, staff of the uniformed branches, etc.

On Sunday, the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee said mobile units will be used this week to vaccinate residents and staff of eldercare homes and the non-ambulatory in both New Providence and Grand Bahama.

When The Tribune contacted officials from several eldercare homes yesterday to see how many people had been vaccinated so far, this newspaper was told that none of the workers or residents have yet been vaccinated.

Dr Capron said officials are waiting for approval from relatives for patients to begin the vaccination exercise. The facility is home to about 24 patients.

She said: “We had a Zoom (meeting) with the Ministry of Health because all the (senior) care homes was connected to a meeting (yesterday) morning and they had it on Zoom, but they say we have to get a consent form first and they will be sending a form to us for those who want to take the vaccine and then they will have to sign the forms and so we told some of the relatives already, when they get that completed, they’ll sign the forms.”

A similar situation is also being experienced at Unity House, which houses about 25 patients.

The facility’s head supervisor, Judith Smith said: “We are waiting response from their family members because (an official) already asked them and they told her they will let her know if they decide for us to get them vaccinated.

“I know I am going to reach out to some of their family members myself because I want them to have it. I think it’s better for them to have it. I know I want to take it but I have a health condition.”

Yesterday, The Tribune visited the Loyola Hall vaccination site on Gladstone Road, where dozens of people were seen lined up waiting to get their first shots. Many, including senior citizens, told this newspaper they felt fine after taking the vaccines and also encouraged other Bahamians to take it.

Ralph Richard Dickbrown, 68, was one of them.

“I’ve been telling my friends all over The Bahamas. You have to get it. It ain’t going. It’s coming. You need it. Ain’t nothing wrong with it,” he said.

Mr Dickbrown said his decision to get vaccinated was influenced by his desire to have his life returned to normal.

“I need to move,” he said. “I’ve been home for almost two years now. My couch done sink in. I just want my life return to normal. I haven’t seen my grandkids in almost two years and my grandson in Eleuthera is always saying ‘Papa, when could I come to Nassau or when you coming to see me.’”

Cleomio Burrows, 77, was also vaccinated yesterday, saying the move has taken “an edge of fear” off her.

However, Ms Burrows said while she may be vaccinated, she has no intention of letting her guard down and urged others to do the same.

“You must be cautious and you just can’t go out there and burst out there and say ‘I’m vaccinated and nothing can happen. No, we still have to keep our social distancing, we still have to wash our hands and do whatever else we have been doing so we’re only protecting ourselves should something happen and the vaccination will serve its purpose.”

Reverend Father James Moultrie, priest at St Agnes Anglican Church in Grant’s Town, said after getting his vaccine: “I feel excellent. I get the flu shot every year but only it was not as bad as getting the flu shot. I encourage (everyone) to get vaccinated.

“Every time I have an opportunity to give a message, I encourage it. Everybody should get vaccinated. That’s how we’re going to get herd immunity.”

The country has almost 9,000 recorded COVID-19 cases, however less than 1,000 of those are active.