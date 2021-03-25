Suspect Held Over Exposure Incident

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have arrested a man who is suspected of exposing himself to a young girl while she was on her way to school yesterday morning.

News of the incident made its rounds on social media yesterday after a male witness, who identified himself as Kent Bazard, released a five-minute-long voice note, detailing a disturbing account of what he saw transpire shortly after 8 o’clock yesterday morning.

According to Dr Bazard, a female student of Palmdale Primary was walking to school when she was approached by a man who exposed his genitalia to her. Dr Bazard said she appeared to be seven years old and was left shaken after the experience.

“At approximately 8.35 (Wednesday) morning, I witnessed a young male attempting to assault a female primary school student of Palmdale Primary as she was walking to school. She’s approximately seven years old. The gentleman appeared to be a vagrant,” he said.

“Because I was pulling up behind him, I first assumed he was walking her to school, but as I got closer, I noticed that his pants were down. This is just past Bellagio plaza… where the Department of Statistics is. He had his pants down and no underwear on—at first, I thought he was fixing his clothes.

“When I got slightly past him…I noticed his genitalia was out and he had a full erection, I work in the medical field and I’m a male too, so I know. . .”

He said the man was trying to put his arm around the child, who was trying to get away from him.

After watching the disturbing scene, Dr Bazard said he and other motorists immediately took action, but were unsuccessful in their attempts to capture the assailant.

“I jumped out (of my car) and as I jumped out the person behind me… he also jumped out and by the time I got to the guy, another (person) jumped out, but the guy ran into the street, the third car that stopped gave chase on foot,” he said.

“I grabbed the girl and I started to walk her towards the school. She was shaking but seemed to be okay. I also jumped in my car and the male ran towards the Rubis gas station on Mackey and Madeira. He ran through the gas station and I jumped into my car and the other gentleman who was chasing him on foot came back to his car and we both got into our vehicles and the guy ran through Hill Street. . .He cut through some properties and we circled for a few moments and we were unable to find him.”

Describing the suspect, Dr Bazard said he was dark-skinned, of medium build and had a height of around 5’6” to 5’9”. He said he alerted police.

When contacted by The Tribune yesterday, a police spokesman said officers have a man in custody in connection with the incident, but gave no additional details.