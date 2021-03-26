Arrests At Airport Over False Covid Test Results

SEVERAL people have been arrested for submitting falsified COVID-19 diagnostic test results at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

According to police, on Friday while at LPIA Domestic Section, six adults and one minor who were scheduled to travel to various Family Islands, presented digital and physical PCR tests to the COVID-19 ambassadors for inspection.

On examination of the documents and cross check with alleged test administrators it was discovered that the documents presented were false.

The suspects were taken into custody.

In a separate incident yesterday, a man was also taken into custody accused of having fraudulent documents relating to COVID-19 tests.

Police advised members of the public that submitting falsified COVID-19 diagnostic test results is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $4,000 or two years imprisonment or both fine and imprisonment.

Police said they were also aware of a video circulating on social media where a man is seen brandishing a firearm in the western area of New Providence. The suspect and firearm are presently in police custody.

The male is assisting police with the investigation into this matter.