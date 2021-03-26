Police Commissioner Receives Vaccine

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle received the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Loyola Hall Friday morning.

Although nervous, at 9.40am, the Commissioner took the jab.

Nursing Officer Ruth Bastian administered the shot as senior nursing officer Sherry Armbrister looked on.

The Commissioner was accompanied by senior police officers who also received the vaccine.

Commissioner Rolle was in good spirits following his inoculation and received his first dose without incident, as observed by medical staff during observation.

So far, over 5,000 Bahamians have received the vaccine.