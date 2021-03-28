Two Dead After Separate Traffic Accidents

Two people are dead after separate traffic accidents on Andros and New Providence.
According to reports, shortly after 5pm on Friday, police on Andros were called to an accident in the Staniard Creek settlement. Officers found a dark blue Honda Accord with extensive damage after it had collided with a utility pole. A man was trapped in the wreckage. He was removed and transported to the community clinic before being pronounced dead by the medical practitioner.
In the second accident, on Saturday shortly before 5pm, a Nissan Cube and Grand Cherokee Jeep collided on Cumberland Street resulting in the Cube hitting a utility pole. The driver of the Cube was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments
DDK 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
This will continue as long as the "police" are more interested in stopping civlians to produce identification in the hopes of levying fines or pocketing coerced bribes than in policing the roads and highways of the Country. SUCK TEETH BIG-TIME! This entire "administration" needs to go.
DDK 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
The so-called police force has become little more than a highly armed and highly dangerous goon squad operating at the beck and call of the incompetents or on their own whim, as the case may be.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID