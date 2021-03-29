7,000 Vaccinated

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 7,000 people in New Providence and Grand Bahama have received the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with officials expecting 33,600 more doses this week.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, the expected batch of vaccines from the World Health Organisation’s COVAX Facility represents the first tranche of 100,800 doses earmarked for The Bahamas and pre-paid through the PAHO Revolving Fund.

The statement said around 63 percent of people who have received the vaccine are age 60 and older.

Forty-two percent of people who received the vaccine were male and 58 percent are female.

The statement said vaccinations will now take place in Eleuthera this week. Grand Bahama’s vaccine programme will also resume after appointments were cancelled on Saturday due to oversubscription.

“The Bahamas has been informed by the Pan-American Health Organisation that it will receive 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility this week.

“The batch represents the first tranche of a total of 100,800 doses earmarked for The Bahamas and pre-paid through the PAHO Revolving Fund.”

The country received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on March 10—which were 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the government of India.

“Since the COVID-19 vaccination programme began on March 14, 2021, more than 7,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered on New Providence and Grand Bahama,” the statement said.

“The highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered on a single day totaled more than 1,000.

“To date, 63 percent of those who have received the vaccine are over the age of 60. Others include healthcare workers and staff of the uniformed branches. Forty-two percent of persons who received the vaccine were male and 58 percent, female.”

Vaccinations will continue on New Providence and Grand Bahama today through Wednesday, and on Eleuthera from Tuesday through Thursday.

For New Providence, vaccinations will continue for staff of the uniformed branches only on Monday and Tuesday at Loyola Hall, Gladstone Rd.

Unformed branches include the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, COVID Ambassadors, as well as customs, immigration and correctional officers.

On Wednesday, appointments at Loyola Hall will be open to the staff of the judiciary, unformed staff branches, healthcare workers and members of the general public over the age of 60.

On Grand Bahama, the focus of the vaccination effort will be on the east and west ends of the island at the start of the week and will continue at the Susan J Wallace Community Centre, beginning mid-week.

On New Providence and Grand Bahama, mobile units will provide vaccinations to nursing homes and other residential facilities.

On the island of Eleuthera, including Harbour Island and Spanish Wells, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered starting with healthcare workers, residents over the age of 60, and staff of the uniformed branches, beginning Tuesday through Thursday.

Clinic administrators will notify residents of Eleuthera of vaccination centre locations and times.

The national vaccination programme will resume following the Easter holidays. A schedule of locations and eligible priority groups will be shared with the public in the coming days.

Residents eligible to receive the vaccine should continue to check www.doctorshosp.com/vaccine-registration.html for appointments as they become available.