Three In Hospital After Shooting And Stabbings

THREE men were taken to hospital after separate shooting and stabbing incidents on Friday.

In the first incident, police said a Grand Bahama man was involved in an argument that resulted in him being stabbed.

Police were called to the scene at Pioneers Loop shortly after 3pm.

Officers were told that the victim received a stab wound to the thigh and was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle.

He was seen by a doctor who listed his injuries as non-life threatening.

A suspect was later arrested in connection with this matter.

Hours later, a man in Abaco was also stabbed.

Police said the incident took place shortly before 9pm in the Spring City area.

Officers were told that two men got into an argument. When a third man tried to intervene, a man he knows stabbed him in his shoulder with a knife. The victim was taken to the Marsh Harbour Community Clinic and was treated by doctor for his injuries, which are not life-threatening. A short time later, police arrested a male suspect in the area of S C Bootle Highway in connection with this matter.

Around 10pm on Friday, a man from Eight Mile Rock in Grand Bahama was shot.

Police were called to a scene in Pinedale where they were told that while at his home, a group of men he knew approached him. One of the men produced a firearm shooting him in the leg.

The group then fled the area on foot. The victim was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are not life threatening, police said.

A man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Investigations continue into these matters.