‘Minnis Didn’T Speak To Me For Months’

HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie has revealed details about his and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ apparent frosty relationship.
Mr Moultrie told The Tribune Prime Minister several months ago discontinued regular Thursday morning meetings, which had taken place since the governing Free National Movement took office in 2017.
Further, he said the last time Dr Minnis spoke to him was two to three weeks ago when he sought leave to present his upscale housing plans for young professionals.
“The first time the Prime Minister spoke to me in months was when he called me to ask for leave to present his housing project plan,” he told The Tribune on Friday as he gave his views on a government COVID-19 testing exercise for Members of Parliament and Senators at the Office of the Prime Minister which took place that day.
“That was the new housing project that is being proposed for young professionals. That was about three weeks ago I would say - two-three weeks ago.”
“… Prior to that he had discontinued our regular Thursday morning meeting that we had established from the time the FNM came to power. That was discontinued for about nine months prior to this situation.”
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister had little to say on the matter. Asked about it during a visit to Eleuthera Friday, Dr Minnis seemed to shrug it off.
“I didn’t even think about it,” he said. “I’m more concerned with getting vaccinations out to the general population. I’m more concerned with saving lives. I’m more concerned with getting our economy back and having our population working.”
The two men appear to have a tense relationship and last week’s fiasco at the House of Assembly gave the impression of a deepening divide between the two.
Mr Moultrie, Nassau Village MP, quit the FNM in February and is now an independent member of Parliament.
At Parliament on Wednesday, the Speaker abruptly adjourned Parliament’s sitting out of frustration that the House had not been sanitised after a senior staffer tested positive for COVID-19, adding that other members had been called out of isolation against his orders.
Mr Moultrie went on to say he made numerous attempts to communicate about the situation with the prime minister, who only offered a one-word response of “noted” and Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells, who is also leader of government business did not respond.
“The staffers of Parliament we assembled in these very chambers waiting for answers. We got one response in one word from the member for Killarney and that was ‘noted’, “ Speaker Moultrie said in Parliament last Wednesday.
By Friday, the government had organised testing for parliamentarians and Senators. House staffers were also invited to the event.
The speaker called it a “purely political exercise”.
He did not participate in the exercise because he viewed it as government attempting to “save face” after an embarrassing situation at Parliament.
“I got some inquiries yesterday from a number of members of Parliament,” he said Friday. “One had sent me a notice that appeared to have come from the government whip requesting all parliamentarians, including Senators, to attend at the Office of the Prime Minister for a testing exercise at 9am this morning (Friday).
“I was unable to respond to the inquiries at the time because I had gotten no notice of the event, but I couldn’t say if it was real or fake but at about 6pm I got a call from Cabinet office to invite me to participate in the exercise and later on at about 8:10pm I got a call from the government whip indicating that as a member of Parliament the Speaker should attend.
“I did not attend this morning because I did not need to get a free test. I was able to go and pay for my own test and I am waiting on the result, but I thought that the exercise in my estimation was all that I was seeking from the very beginning when I contacted the Prime Minister and the Leader of Government Business to have the matter resolved.”
“…I don’t think that the Speaker should participate in an exercise that appeared to be completely political exercise of damage control and saving face after facing an embarrassing situation as the former speaker puts it in Parliament on Wednesday, which needed not to have happened if the executive branch of the government and Prime Minister recognised that the legislative branch is the first arm of the government. It is a separate arm of the government, and it is not to be controlled by the executive branch.
“Once we can arrive at that recognition, we should have no difficulty. I am prepared to function as a professional person in that capacity. As a matter of fact, just two weeks ago the prime minister called the Speaker to request leave to present his housing programme and the Speaker acceded to his request and he was permitted to do so. It is not a matter of personality and egos in my estimation. It’s a matter or procedural correctness and once we perform and we act in consistency with the constitution, with the Powers and Privileges Act and with the roles of Parliament there would be no issues.”
Former House Speaker Dr Kendal Major has called the abrupt adjournment “grossly unfortunate”. Dr Major further expressed that he felt the incident should not have happened in a democratic Parliament.
“The case of COVID is a proper reason to sanitise and shut the House down and protect the staff and the members. That’s appropriate. The process of what happened is what concerns me; the fact that he had to chastise the Prime Minister and the leader of government business in their presence.”
“They just sat there like children being scolded and he went on to close the House down for a day that he chose. It was embarrassing and ought not to have happened.”
BahamasForBahamians 15 hours, 58 minutes ago
No worries.. he can non-chalant his dismal performing leadership tactics right off into the sunset.. the only people that will miss him will be carl culmer, carl bethel and his puppet wells. everyone else will be happy to see him go
tribanon 12 hours, 7 minutes ago
Sorry, but it seems The Tribune's editorial staff continue to be heavily pressured by Minnis's media trolling agents to remove without any trace many of my more stinging comments posted to this website.
Topdude 17 hours, 43 minutes ago
Quick question Mr. Tribanon: what in the world did our Honorable and ethical Prime Minister do to you? I would appreciate an honest and sincere answer. I have the reason to share with our readers but I will wait for you to tell us. Thanks.
Cobalt 17 hours, 3 minutes ago
Simply put..... he’s a PLP. That’s all.
tribanon 12 hours, 51 minutes ago
You easily win the 'Joker of the Day Award' with that quip. LMAO
BahamasForBahamians 15 hours, 55 minutes ago
It's amazing any time the performance of this failure is mentioned the argument is always reduced to a personal one.
He holds a public office and is open to criticism from the public... The idea that any Bahamian that speaks against this lackluster PM is anything personal is just a tactic to try to silence anyone whose seen through this BS
Topdude 11 hours, 8 minutes ago
So how come Mr. Christie abhors any discussion of and criticisms about the PLPs being in bed with Nygard ( pardon the pun)? And these are documented FACTS. The speculation about our Prime Minister Minnis is sheer projection. This is what the PLP do and they think the FNM are cut from the same piece of cloth. Sorry, this is untrue. Completely untrue.
Cobalt 10 hours, 10 minutes ago
Thank you!!
tribanon 9 hours, 21 minutes ago
Even if the very despicable Vomit Christie had been willing to sleep with Nygard himself, that wouldn't be nearly as bad as Minnis's apparent chumminess with the Devil himself. Say what you may, but never before have the vast majority of the Bahamian people suffered so much as a result of the gross incompetence, arrogance and nastiness of one very power-crazed, sinister and evil man.
tribanon 12 hours, 26 minutes ago
Meanwhile just about everyone knows power-crazed Minnis is really most concerned about keeping the reins of political power that he loves and worships so much. More than anything else he wants five more years of wheeling and dealing with foreign investors on mega million dollar projects that serve the greedy profiteering interests of their stakeholders at the expense of the needs of the Bahamian people.
TalRussell 12 hours, 12 minutes ago
The Redcoatys' FREEBIES Shuffle for 'suckerups, 'always' leads up the golden steps to the OPM - One step forward, two steps back ...in high salute to an Honourable House Speaker, admitting that he had both the physical and financial capacities to seek out on his own a COVID test.
Quite matter of frankly,* further said the Honourable House Speaker, Unlike an aloof PM, I’m more concerned with getting out COVID testing be made more easily accessible to the growth by the thousands of the financially incapacitated** members PopoulacesCommoners' at large ( PCAL), yes?
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 2 minutes ago
Solution .............. Dissolve the Parliament and call a snap election after July 1 ......... If the PM has the balls to do that, then he can prove his onions (or his muscles) ......... No sweat
tribanon 9 hours, 13 minutes ago
Minnis doesn't even have the courage to engage in a public debate with Yellow Belly Davis or any other candidate(s) for elected office in the soon to be called national general election.
TalRussell 10 hours, 41 minutes ago
@ComrdeSheepie, General Elections are never clear-cut much beyond, if the voters, actually will execute what they've been thinking requires doing - before heading out to the polling stations? Well, they've been known to sprung, much disappointment.
Sir Stafford in all his majesty on General Election Day from his steps his Waterloo residence, confidently predicted that as surely as the sun rises on the morning of 11 January 1967, the UBP, will be reelected as the realm's majority governing party. So confident the UBP had planned a major celebration for its elites, yes, very true.
hrysippus 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
Mummy, no one will play with me in the playground at my nursery school........
tribanon 9 hours, 7 minutes ago
Moultrie just doesn't know when to shut up. Much like D'Aguilar. Moultrie has already made his point about Minnis's arrogance and nastiness, which many of us already knew are among his least liked traits.
tribanon 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
Oh well, I can already hear the usual nippy, nip nippers about my heels pining for me to shut up. lol
John 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
There is NO LAW, written or not spoken, that says two people in political or even government offices must love each other to death or even get along. BUT that is why systems are structured such that if there is bad blood between two people, like the PM and the Speaker, aids and assistants can step in and avoid business being hindered for lack of communication. At least avoid making a public spectacle.
DDK 7 hours, 44 minutes ago
Instead of island hopping as he so enjoys, and trying to force untested "vaccines" on the population, this "prime-minister" should take a course of business administration 101, just basic, to give him a smidgen of an idea on how to administer our Country's needs.
