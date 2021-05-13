Covid-19 Death Toll Rises To 215

ANOTHER COVID-19 death has been reported, bringing the nation’s toll to 215.

The Ministry of Health said a 68-year-old Exuma woman who died on May 11 is the country’s latest COVID-19 death.

Twenty-six other deaths are currently under investigation.

The Ministry of Health also reported 33 new coronavirus cases yesterday, pushing the overall tally to 10,966. However only 742 of those cases are active.

Fifty-five people are in hospital with the virus.