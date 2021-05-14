49 New Covid Cases, Death Toll Rises To 217

THE Ministry of Health recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while the nation’s coronavirus death toll rose by one to 217.
Forty-five of the new cases are in New Providence, while there was one each in Abaco and the Berry Islands and two in Cat Island. This brought the nation’s case count to 11,073.
Meanwhile the latest deceased victim is a 43-year-old woman from the Berry Islands who died on May 9.
The Ministry of Health said 26 other deaths are currently under investigation.
At last report, 56 people were in hospital sick with the virus.
John 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Imagine when this government starts allowing untested but vaccinated people into the country. And imagine if they follow the idiotic and non scientific policy of allowing vaccinated people to walk around unmasked as legitimate and government approved, certified super spreaders.
