Video: Going . . . Going . . . Crunch!

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Ship collision 1 (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Ship collision 2

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force has confirmed its vessel HMBS Lawrence Major sustained “structural damage” when another motor vessel rammed into it in Suriname on Saturday.

HMBS Lawrence Major is a support vessel operated by the RBDF. The ship was built in the Netherlands by the Damen Group, a replica of the Damen Stan Lander 5612 design.

It is named after the RBDF’s first commander, Lawrence Whitfield Major.

“Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship Lawrence Major was moored alongside a floating dry-dock undergoing maintenance and repairs at the Suriname Dry-dock and Shipbuilding Shipyard in Paramaribo, Suriname when the motor vessel Tropic Tide collided into HMBS Lawrence Major around 8.30am May 15 while transiting the Suriname River,” the RBDF’s statement read.

“Initial damage assessments have indicated that HMBS Lawrence Major sustained structural damage to its superstructure portside upper deck railing, stairway, and bow areas. An extensive damage assessment will be done by Damen Shipyard Group to determine the true extent of damage sustained.”

According to the statement, crew members of the RBDF vessel and shipyard personnel undertaking maintenance repairs at the time were able to safely evacuate the vessel before the collision occurred. Injuries to crew members were limited to minor cuts and bruises. The ship’s medic immediately conducted medical assessments.

HMBS Lawrence Major is 184 feet long, and 39 feet wide. It has a landing craft style forward ramp, allowing vehicles to roll on and roll off, for amphibious delivery and is equipped with a 25-ton crane. The boat is also designed to securely carry mission modules the size of standard shipping containers, allowing a mix of missions.

“Investigations into the accident are being conducted by the local Suriname police as the local marine authorities in collaboration with the owners and shipping agents of the M/V Tropic Tide, Suriname Shipyard, Damen Shipyard Group representatives and the insurers of both vessels,” the statement continued.

“Related repair costs will be borne by Damen Shipyard Group responsible for HMBS Lawrence Major undergoing dock yard maintenance repairs in Suriname. The estimated cost for damage to HMBS Lawrence Major is still being assessed and the timeline to effect the repairs caused by the incident to the vessel is unknown at this time.”

The ship’s units include emergency kitchens, and hospital modules, for responding to disasters. It can carry up to 42 containers, in the deck space that would otherwise be available to carry vehicles. It is designed for a crew of 16.

The ship was delivered to the Bahamas on March 18, 2016, along with three smaller patrol vessels.