Woman Arrested For Begging Is Discharged

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAGISTRATE yesterday discharged a woman who was arrested for begging in a public place.

Angelica Lundy, 34, was charged with vagrancy after she was caught asking people for money in Super Wash’s Carmichael Road location on May 17.

She admitted the offence when she appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis.

The court was told that around 4.30pm that day, officers on mobile patrol in the western area of Carmichael arrested and cautioned Lundy, who gave no fixed address, in reference to vagrancy and loitering. The prosecution said that during her interview with police, the accused could not give a satisfactory account for her whereabouts that day. As a result, she was charged.

Yesterday, Lundy told the magistrate she went to the wash house because she wasn’t working, and God told her to ask for a job. She said when she did, the employees working there told her no, right before a man asked her if she was going to rob the laundromat. Lundy said after she told the gentlemen no, she was arrested.

After listening to her explanation, Magistrate Rolle Davis asked Lundy if she had a fixed address. When she told him she resided with her elderly grandmother, he warned her to stay out of trouble and dismissed her case.