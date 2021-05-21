New Rules For Cook-Outs And Indoor Cinemas

AN amendment to the Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic Order) issued last night allows for cook-outs, steak-outs or souse-outs to be held once the sale of food is conducted by drive-through or takeaway.

No alcoholic beverages can be sold at these events.

And as first noted in the new emergency order issued on Sunday, yesterday’s amendment also says that indoor cinemas cannot operate.

After more than 11 months of forced COVID-19 closures, indoor cinemas were only given the greenlight from the government to operate in February before this latest change.

In addition to indoor cinemas, the order issued on Sunday also prohibits the following businesses/ activities for islands listed in schedule two: a bar, nightclub or cultural/ entertainment facility; a regatta, festival, or play; spas; craft and straw markets and jet ski operations. Outdoor cinemas are permitted.

Specific facilities and businesses, including certain cinemas, with prior permission to operate may continue to operate.

These restrictions apply to Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma, New Providence and Paradise Island.

The amended order issued yesterday also imposes an 8pm to 5am curfew on Andros, the Berry Islands and Cat Island, a measure Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Wednesday.