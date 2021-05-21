Two In Court In Connection With Marijuana Field

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the discovery of a marijuana field in East Grand Bahama, with an estimated street value of $7million.

Alan Newman, 50, of Freeport, and Sean Solomon, Bass Lane, appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in Court Three. They were charged with conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

It is alleged that between March 24 and May 14, the accused men being concerned together did conspire to possess dangerous drugs, namely Indian Hemp, with intent to supply to another.

The pair were also charged with the cultivation of dangerous drugs.

It is alleged that Newman and Solomon being concerned together were found cultivating dangerous drugs, namely Indian Hemp.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Carlson Shurland represented Newman.

Prosecutor Inspector Calsey Arthur did not object to bail, but requested conditions be imposed due to the substantial amount of drugs in question.

He requested the court order the accused men to report to Central Police Station, be outfitted with an ankle monitoring device, and relinquish travel documents.

Mr Shurland felt that the conditions requested were too harsh. He argued that having his client report to Central Police Station and also wear an ankle monitoring bracelet was duplicitous.

He also argued that taking away his client’s travel documents would infringe on his liberty and prevent him from his livelihood.

Mr Shurland believed the conditions would in fact “imprison” his client.

Magistrate Laing granted the pair $30,000 bail each with one or two surety. He also ordered the men to report to the Central Police Station on Mondays.