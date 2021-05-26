Bahamas Granted Waiver For $100m World Bank Loan

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
The World Bank yesterday gave The Bahamas “special dispensation” to qualify for a $100m loan that forms part of the government’s 2020-2021 borrowing strategy.
Marlon Johnson, the Ministry of Finance’s acting financial secretary, told Tribune Business that the multilateral agency had waived The Bahamas’ “graduation” from its lending facilities because of COVID-19’s devastating economic impact on this nation.
The Bahamas was previously not considered eligible for World Bank loans and other financial assistance because it was considered to have a relatively high per capita income and level of development - something successive administrations have pushed back against in the past, but with limited success.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic having dramatically affected this equation, Mr Johnson said the $100m loan’s release was part of the government’s effort to target debt financing from multilateral agencies as this was often cheaper (lower interest rates) and came with more favourable repayment and others terms than The Bahamas can obtain from the private capital markets.
“It’s part of the borrowing envelope adopted from the very beginning of the fiscal year,” he explained to this newspaper. “We wanted to make as much use as possible of multilateral institutions to get preferred rates and tenors.
“The World Bank made a special dispensation for us and other graduated countries, given the circumstances of this pandemic, to access loans. It falls within our borrowing strategy and plans.”
Mr Johnson said the $100m loan was separate from the two guarantees that The Bahamas had been seeking from the World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), which would have underwritten financing for COVID-19 healthcare expenses and capital spending. The associated guaranteed commercial bank loans would have maturities exceeding five years.
He added: “We’re still pursuing some elements of that MIGA financing, and you’ll be hearing about that shortly. This is a direct World Bank loan. It [MIGA] guarantees private credit, and allows us to leverage the World Bank’s strength to get preferential terms.”
Mr Johnson said the government had been working on the World Bank loan for several months, and still had several credit facilities to put in place to complete its financing of the $1.327bn deficit for the year to end-June 2021. He added that the proceeds from the $100m loan will be used to meet the government’s ongoing financial obligations.
The World Bank, in unveiling the $100m COVID-19 response and recovery development policy loan just a day before the Government unveils the 2021-2022 Budget, said: “The operation will support the country’s efforts to provide COVID-19 relief and lay the foundation for a resilient economic recovery”.
“The COVID-19 pandemic came on the heels of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian,” said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank country director for the Caribbean. “The Bahamas has suffered one of the most severe economic contractions in the Caribbean.
“This World Bank assistance will contribute to country efforts to reduce vulnerabilities of citizens most impacted by the crisis, and support policy and institutional measures for a resilient recovery.”
The World Bank added: “The Bahamas has faced severe socioeconomic impacts due to the pandemic, which led to a sudden stop in tourism and an estimated economic contraction of 16.2 percent over the past year. Unemployment, already on the rise after Hurricane Dorian, increased further, and poverty is estimated to have increased in 2020.
“This operation aims to help The Bahamas enhance COVID-19 relief and resilience, strengthen financial stability and the business environment, and improve fiscal sustainability and resilience. It includes measures to enhance unemployment benefits and provide food assistance to those workers and households most affected by the COVID-19 crisis, and measures to develop an inclusive vaccination policy.
“It also supports reform actions undertaken by the country to expand coverage of deposit insurance, strengthen the crisis management framework, strengthen public financial management and improve governance of the Central Bank.”
The multilateral agency added: “This development policy loan provides support on an exceptional basis to The Bahamas, which has graduated from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).
“The financing responds to an emergency request from the government for exceptional IBRD assistance to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, given the disproportionate and severe economic impacts on The Bahamas due to its small size, heavy dependence on tourism and vulnerability to natural disasters.”
tribanon 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
One possible translation: "In order to avoid the Bahamian government possibly having to default on a scheduled US$100 million (US$100,000,000) repayment due on an existing lower cost loan, the World Bank is willing to accept conversion of the loan repayment due into a new much more costly loan."
If that's indeed the case, there will be no proceeds from this new costlier loan to help buttress the dwindling level of our nation's foreign currency reserves.
Unfortunately I know Marlon Johnson all too well and therefore I'm not inclined to just accept or trust anything he has to say. Perhaps The Tribune's Business Editor (Neil Hartnell) will see fit to clarify this important matter for us or, better still, John Rolle as governor of our central bank.
tribanon 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Repost as a reminder:
Our country imports just about everything and our Bahamian dollar is not a hard currency that foreign suppliers of goods and services will accept for payment, nor can it be used to service or repay our country's external debt that is denominated in the hard currencies of other countries.
Our Bahamian dollar has no value outside of the Bahamas and is, for all intents and purposes, 'artificially' pegged at BAH$1.00 = US$1.00 based entirely on our country's ability to maintain a minimum level of foreign currency reserves in relation to its foreseeable foreign currency needs. And that means, unlike the US and many other developed countries, we have no means of monetizing our country's foreign currency denominated borrowings by simply printing more fiat currency.
Our country's diminishing ability to borrow from foreign investors in the international bond markets on affordable terms to help buttress our dwindling foreign currency reserves is a most serious threat to the currently pegged value of the Bahamian dollar. And the lack of confidence being shown by the international rating agencies and foreign credit markets in the Minnis-led FNM administration does not bode well for the Bahamas.
BONEFISH 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
The Bahamas had to apply for this waiver. The Bahamas due to its's high GDP was ineligible for World Bank 's loans from the 1980's. This should have been known by the media.
The media houses in the Bahamas by in large do an extremely poor job in informing the bahamian people of the circumstances of life in this country. In fact, a late politician said that. Compared to the media in Jamaica, Bardados and Trinidad, the media here is way behind.
carltonr61 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Judas leader has bankrupted the Bahamas. Our citizens and nation are on the welfare begging line for free donations. Our currency and islands are now prostitutes for the highest bidder. Sad that a once prosperus nation is on handouts and begging. No amount of sweet worded honey could sweeten this $tink $$hit.
