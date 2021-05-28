THE Ministry of Health recorded 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Forty-four of the new cases are in New Providence, three are in Abaco, four are in Andros, eight are in Cat Island, while there is one each in Eleuthera and the Berry Islands.

According to the latest data from health officials, 56 people are in hospital with the coronavirus, four of whom are in intensive care.

Two hundred and twenty-nine people have died from the disease.