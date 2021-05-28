Editorial: No Cause For Alarm Or The Elephant In The Room?

IS the country’s level of debt and its deficit something to worry about, or not?

Well, it depends who you talk to, it would seem. Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson was yesterday playing down the worries, saying that while they are a cause for concern, they are not a cause for alarm – though that’s a distinction that’s hardly comforting.

Ask Finance Minister Kwasi Thompson, though, and he says the increased deficit is “the elephant in the room” – which we would hope no one is actually ignoring.

Both men point, however, to the idea that a resurgence in the economy, particularly through tourism, will ease those worries. In other words, the problem is temporary, not because of a long-term structural problem.

Is it, though? Because the Budget has us on some precarious ground as we try to work our way out of that debt.

Let’s take a look at how we’re planning to balance the books. There’s the plan to finally implement a tax on patron winnings at web shops. The government had thought that would bring in $17.9m, but that forecast has jumped to $41m in large part because of the long wait. That’s been challenged in court, however, so it’s betting on a legal victory for a government that has lost its fair share of those.

Another means of revenue raising is the increase in real property tax revenues – expected to increase by more than $54m because of greater enforcement and better administration. That sounds hopeful given that other areas of revenue collection have been suffering. If people can’t afford their water or their light bills, they’re not likelier to have any spare dollars when the taxman comes to call.

Then there’s the extra taxation on Airbnb rooms. That’s a new line of revenue, but again it depends on the build-up of tourism and when that will get back up to full speed.

Even a former FNM finance guru, former Minister of State for Finance Zhivargo Laing, described the projections as “optimistic”.

And if the government doesn’t hit its $2.244bn revenue target? Well, that means it doesn’t have the money for the incentives it put on the table in the Budget or the deficit gets even wider.

It’s putting a lot of weight on getting absolutely everything right, with not a lot of leeway for error – or for people coming up short on what they owe.

Kwasi Thompson, meanwhile, also cautioned about successive administrations having used taxpayer funds as “band aids” to cover up their failure to grow the economy and create sufficient jobs. He pointed to a reliance “for too long” on the government as the main employment generator through a bloated civil service – but if the civil service is bloated, why is the government hiring a whole new swathe of new graduates in its Budget plan?

It seems a whole lot has to go right to ensure that our economy doesn’t go horribly wrong – without much room for a safety net.

The key as ever is to get the economy back open – and to give people a reason to trust that it’s safe to come to The Bahamas on holiday or for business. The biggest part of that is controlling the virus, and that means getting shots in arms, and ensuring we have enough vaccines for everyone. We’re not there yet either.

So yes, we would say there’s plenty to worry about – and plenty of incentive to make sure everything goes right.