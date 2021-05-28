Un Team In 'Constructive' Walkabout At Detention Centre

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

AFTER a tour of the Carmichael Road Detention Centre on Friday, a team from the United Nations called the walkabout “constructive” and recognised efforts being made to treat the temporary residents with dignity.

Although members of the press were not allowed to take the tour with the UN’s team, which consisted of about five people, the representatives answered limited questions afterwards outside the compound’s gate.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also onsite for the tour with the UN team, but opted not to speak with the press afterwards.

Although it is unclear what prompted the UN team to make the tour, it is believed that the organisation found it necessary after certain shanty towns were demolished recently and some of its occupants were transferred to the Detention Centre.

Gary Conille, UN resident coordinator for Jamaica, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Turks and Caicos and the Cayman Islands, told the press that this visit was not a one-time thing, but instead part of ongoing discussions.

“I just want to make the case that our visit here is much more than this visit here,” he said. “Although this visit is certainly an important part of what we want to discuss, it’s really looking, overall, how to work closely with the stakeholders on the ground and the government to make sure that the goals and the vision of the Bahamian people are able to be reached.

“Now the tour today, I think was extremely constructive. It allowed us to see the amount of effort that has been done to ensure that people are treated well, with dignity. It also allowed us to discuss with the government possible areas where we can help improve because as you understand this is an ongoing process and certainly will be a part of continued discussions.

“We are going to have ongoing discussions around this issue. The idea really being looking at ways we can provide technical assistance, we can work with the government to improve the circumstances under which populations that find themselves under this type of stress continue to be handled with significant amounts of dignity.”

Mr Conille said the purpose of the mission is to broadly discuss with the government the cooperation and the partnership with regards to development and recovery from COVID-19.

“We’ve had excellent meetings with different stakeholders from the private sector, from civil society and actually from the government as well,” he explained. “Part of our goal is to make sure that we’re leaving no one behind and that we are addressing the more vulnerable populations and the populations at-risk.

“Of course, in the discussions with the government we agreed that we would come and visit here today because we know that this is an important issue. We visit this facility and really discuss with government ways we can work together to continue to ensure that this particularly vulnerable population is always treated with dignity, has access to due process and is, of course, handled in a context with commitments to human rights.”

Mr Conille was careful not to preempt any report his organisation might have in the making.

“Like I said it’s going to be more of an ongoing process of discussions,” he said. “This is an initial visit and an initial assessment and we are always going to look at ways …. because this is a particularly vulnerable population. These are people that are already under tremendous strain and it's always going to be about how we make sure that they have due process and are treated with dignity, and as quickly as possible rebuild their homes under appropriate circumstances.

“I won’t get into more specifics than that today, but again I am very, very happy with the process that was followed, with the level of transparency that we were given and the level of ongoing discussions that we are going to have.”

Pressed specifically on the UN’s thoughts on the ongoing shanty town demolitions, Mr Conille was again cautious with his response, staying away from specifics.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) we are going to be visiting Abaco,” he said. “We are going to be there, of course, with the partners from the government. Again, obviously it’s still the same thing. The government has to make very difficult decisions and we want to be there in support and, of course, to make sure that at all times human rights is at the front of these decisions that are being made.

“What’s important for us, is that people all over, in any circumstances are treated with dignity and due process and their human rights are respected. That’s the fundamental (thing) we are here to preserve. The issue for us is working with the government in making sure that these steps are observed.

“Part of the reform process, the UN is increasing its footprint in The Bahamas. We just appointed a head of office (who) is a native of the country to help us really discuss how we move forward in rebuilding better post COVID, how we make sure that we are targeting the most vulnerable populations in receiving access to education, health, protection when needed.”

A report is expected to be prepared after the visit, which will be shared with the government.

The visit comes weeks after UN human rights experts urged the government to halt plans to demolish hundreds of homes in the Farm shanty town in Abaco.