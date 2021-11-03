Pm Tells Cop26: Do What Is Needed, Not What You Can Get Away With

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

PM speaks at COP26

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called on world leaders to take concrete action on climate change as he spoke at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.

He said The Bahamas is among one of the top ten most vulnerable island nations in the world due to climate change but is not the cause of the crisis.

He called on world leaders to take specific action and make concrete policy changes to tackle the issue.

“Do what is needed, not what you can get away with,” Mr Davis said during a speech at COP26's World Leaders Summit.

“Turn promises to small island developing states into action.”

• The updated version of this story can be found HERE.