Darville Preparing In Case Of Fourth Wave

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WHILE daily COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said officials are starting “to prepare for war when there is peace” in the event of a fourth coronavirus wave.

He was commenting on the notably low virus numbers in recent weeks.

Over the weekend there were 25 new cases — 16 confirmed on Saturday and nine on Friday.

There were 19 new cases on Thursday and four additional deaths reported.

The deceased include two men and two women between the ages of 58 to 86, who died between October 20 and 28. The victims were from New Providence, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama and Andros.

“Overall, the data is showing that the numbers are falling, but it’s obvious that COVID still exists in The Bahamas and the chances of fully eradicating COVID anywhere in the world is very, very slim,” Dr Darville said yesterday.

“The numbers are going down. COVID moves in waves and then you go into a wave and then there is a need to start preparing the country for the possibility of another wave.

“We went through a very serious third wave. We still have some remnants of it. We need to watch it very closely. We need to practice what we need to practice so that we don’t have (more) spread and at the end of the day hopefully God is on our side we’ll keep the numbers low and try to keep as many people from the hospital as we possibly can.

“But this is the battle that will be ongoing for many years and look at what’s going on in Germany. There is another wave that’s there. So, for us it’s basically starting to prepare for war when there is peace and that’s what we are doing at the Ministry of Health now that if we do get into another wave, we’ll be better prepared.”

The latest confirmed cases brought the country’s coronavirus toll to 22,529 as of Saturday.

At last report, 55 people were in hospital with the virus.

There have been 661 COVID-19 deaths, while 67 other deaths remain under investigation.