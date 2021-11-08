Darville Preparing In Case Of Fourth Wave

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
WHILE daily COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said officials are starting “to prepare for war when there is peace” in the event of a fourth coronavirus wave.
He was commenting on the notably low virus numbers in recent weeks.
Over the weekend there were 25 new cases — 16 confirmed on Saturday and nine on Friday.
There were 19 new cases on Thursday and four additional deaths reported.
The deceased include two men and two women between the ages of 58 to 86, who died between October 20 and 28. The victims were from New Providence, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama and Andros.
“Overall, the data is showing that the numbers are falling, but it’s obvious that COVID still exists in The Bahamas and the chances of fully eradicating COVID anywhere in the world is very, very slim,” Dr Darville said yesterday.
“The numbers are going down. COVID moves in waves and then you go into a wave and then there is a need to start preparing the country for the possibility of another wave.
“We went through a very serious third wave. We still have some remnants of it. We need to watch it very closely. We need to practice what we need to practice so that we don’t have (more) spread and at the end of the day hopefully God is on our side we’ll keep the numbers low and try to keep as many people from the hospital as we possibly can.
“But this is the battle that will be ongoing for many years and look at what’s going on in Germany. There is another wave that’s there. So, for us it’s basically starting to prepare for war when there is peace and that’s what we are doing at the Ministry of Health now that if we do get into another wave, we’ll be better prepared.”
The latest confirmed cases brought the country’s coronavirus toll to 22,529 as of Saturday.
At last report, 55 people were in hospital with the virus.
There have been 661 COVID-19 deaths, while 67 other deaths remain under investigation.
Comments
John 9 hours, 22 minutes ago
A fourth wave is in progress even now. BUT thus far it is only affecting highly vaccinated countries that never got their third wave under control and countries that have taken booster shots and are now seeing high numbers of breakthrough cases. The fourth wave is usually fueled by some unusual event like a parade that involves a large population. What government should now be doing is reinforcing the safety protocols and ensuring that everyone is following them. Promote not only the vaccines but ALL the protocols. CHANGE established protocol that Covid patients requiring medical care but not critical care does not have PMH as the first alternative but are more effectively isolated. MONITOR those who are supposed to be in quarantine even more closely and physically detain those who willfully violate quarantine without reasonable cause. Fauci says the Covid will disappear in a few months and a new strain of the seasonal cold and flu will appear. Of course this will again mean new vaccines.
joeblow 9 hours, 10 minutes ago
... amazing that after all those words, nothing was say about WHAT they are doing to prepare for the next wave! Is there ever a plan?
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
If they act on what theyve learned the next wave should not be as devastating. Education about the phases of COVID as described by Dr Chetty. Drill into everyone thd importance of reporting in as soon as you detect a decline in the start of 2nd week of infection. Take the full course of prescribed medication. Do not lay down all day... if you can walk. If everyone gets that message there should be less impact.. unless the next wave is DeltaXXX
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 28 minutes ago
*5th wave*. 3rd wave was March to June. There was a clear reduction in cases during the last 2 weeks of June. The 4th wave was July to present. It kicked off with the exponential increase in tourists coinciding with homeporting
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
There's going to be another wave, because once again all the countries are acting like marionettes. One opens so everyone else opens. travel will be up. More chances for strains that are dormant in their host country to devastate some other country who haven't been previously exposed to it
Id be happy to be wrong as they say
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
Covid is like the ocean wave ...... Continuous. This scourge seems to be here to stay
TalRussell 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
Just because The Colony had imported sufficient does vaccines to administer double Jabs into the arms of 33.9% of the popoulaces, doesn't mean they've actually done jabbed 33.% popoulaces.
Why vaccinate 12+ Age children's when the majority 75+ old's are still waiting for their first jabs? And what about the majority who received only their first jab and was so long back it greatly reduces its effectiveness?
Is there such thing as being too late waiting for jabs to offer popoulaces any real degree of protection. ― Yes?
carltonr61 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
https://m.jpost.com/health-and-wellne...">https://m.jpost.com/health-and-wellne...
We should be waiting for the anti Covid pill.
