Man Shot Dead By Police In Nassau Village

Detectives on New Providence have launched an investigation after a man was shot dead by police in Nassau Village early on Saturday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 3am, officers from the Operations Unit went to a business establishment on Alexandria Boulevard where a man was said to be in possession of a firearm.

When they arrived, they saw a man fitting the description of the suspect.

On seeing the police, the suspect got into his vehicle and attempted to drive off. The officers, with their service weapons drawn, beckoned the driver to stop and exit the vehicle. However, he accelerated toward them.

Fearing for their lives, the officers fired in the direction of the oncoming vehicle. The driver managed to evade them and sped off. He collided with another vehicle that was parked on the northern side of the street but continued travelling.

The officers then pursued the suspect. As he turned south onto Matthew Street, his vehicle crashed into another parked vehicle and came to a stop.

The officers exited their cruiser in an attempt to arrest him. As they approached the suspect’s vehicle, they noticed the man exiting the vehicle brandishing a firearm.

The officers discharged their weapons in the direction of the suspect, injuring him. The officers then recovered a pistol from his possession.

Emergency Medical Services then arrived and pronounced the man lifeless – Her Majesty's Coroner also visited the scene. Police will await the identification by a next of kin to confirm the man’s identity. On completion of the investigations into this matter it will be forwarded to the Coroner’s Court for an inquest.