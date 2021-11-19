Covid Patients Face New Risk: Experts Warn Mass Use Of Anti-Infection Drugs Poses Threat

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

A PAN American Health Organisation official has raised the alarm about the “unprecedented” use of antimicrobials during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can lead to a rise in drug resistant infections.

PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne made the remarks at PAHO’s webinar this week.

“As we continue to push to get the region immunised, today I want to call your attention to a very important consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr Etienne said. “Throughout this pandemic, we’ve seen the use of antimicrobials rise at unprecedented levels, with potentially serious consequences for years to come.

“Data from hospital settings in the region shows that 90-100 percent of hospitalised patients were given an antimicrobial as part of their COVID treatment, while only seven percent of these patients had a secondary infection that required the use of these drugs.

“Antimicrobials are crucial life-saving drugs, but they must be used responsibly since bacteria can develop resistance and render these drugs ineffective over time.”

Dr Etienne said across the region, several countries are reporting surges in detection of drug-resistant infections that have likely contributed to the rise in mortality during the pandemic in hospitalised patients.

“Let’s not forget that health facilities have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “Many ICUs operated at two to three times their capacity.

“A rise in the use of invasive procedures such as intubation or ventilation, the use of antimicrobials and other drugs, overcrowding and underlying conditions such as diabetes or obesity increased the risks for patients for bacterial and fungal infections.

“Limited availability of gloves and gowns and changes in cleaning and disinfection practices were other factors that led to infections spreading more quickly.”

She said antimicrobials have also been misused outside of hospital settings. And, drugs such as Ivermectin, Azithromycin and Chloroquine were broadly used as unproven treatments, even after PAHO had strong evidence that they had no benefit to COVID patients.

She also had good news, saying there has been a five percent decrease in COVID-19 cases and a 17 percent reduction in related deaths in the region.

PAHO reports that over the past week, there were nearly 760,000 new COVID cases and 12,800 COVID-related deaths reported in the region.

Dr Etienne acknowledged weeks of a COVID-19 declining trend.

“We have seen a five percent decrease in new cases in the region of the Americas over the previous week, and a 17 percent decrease in new deaths,” Dr Etienne said.

Although there was good news of a regional drop in cases, Dr Etienne also said some Caribbean countries are still experiencing rises in COVID-19 infections.

“In the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic and Barbados continue to report a steady rise in new infections,” she said. “The Cayman Islands is experiencing its highest incidence of COVID infections to date and two thirds of these cases are among the unvaccinated.

“Meanwhile Trinidad and Tobago is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID deaths as ICU beds fill with COVID patients. But countries across Central and South America are seeing a decline in new infections, except for Bolivia, which continues to experience rising cases.”

Dr Etienne said it bears repeating that the COVID pandemic is still very active in our region and no country should let its guard down due to current low numbers.

“As we near the holiday season, we remind everyone that it’s up to all of us to keep each other safe by getting vaccinated and following the public health measures that have proven effective against this virus, like social distancing and mask wearing,” she said.

“Today, we have reached an important milestone: half of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. And, nearly 3.5 million COVID vaccine doses are due to arrive in our region this week, helping us reach even more people. But many countries remain far behind.”