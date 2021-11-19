Four Arrested For Suspected Marijuana Possession

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

FOUR male residents of Freeport were arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of suspected marijuana, police on Grand Bahama reported on Friday.

According to a senior police official, officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit, along with other law enforcement officers, initiated “Operation Thunderstorm” to crack down on illegal drugs.

He said the joint operation was conducted on Thursday, November 18, between the hours of 9:45am and 2:45pm by DEU and Bahamas Customs officers in the Nelson Road and Wellington Drive areas.

A search warrant was executed at a residence where a quantity of suspected marijuana was found concealed inside a vehicle.

A male resident was arrested and taken into police custody.

In a second incident, officers while on East Sunrise Highway, acting on information, intercepted a 2010 silver coloured Nissan Tida vehicle with three male occupants.

While searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found a clear plastic bag containing a quantity of suspected marijuana. All three men were arrested and taken into police custody.

Officers then executed a search warrant at a residence in Pioneers Loop where one of the arrested males reside. They discovered a plastic bag inside a bedroom that contained a quantity of suspected marijuana.

All four suspects are expected to be arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court early next week.