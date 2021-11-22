Union’S Fury As Bpl Deal Stalls

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

AN industrial agreement for Bahamas Power and Light Company workers thought to be a done deal before the September general election is now being questioned due to a challenge by the Registrar of Trade Unions.

On September 8, just before the country’s general elections, an industrial agreement was signed between executives of the power provider and the Bahamas Electrical Workers union.

The agreement, four years in the making, was the source of a contentious relationship between BPL and the union. It was one of the sore points for workers and led to staff withholding labour and staging walk outs.

On Sunday, a BPL source told The Tribune the agreement was now being held up by the trade unions’ registrar after management at BPL tried to get the union to add in clauses after the document was already signed.

BEWU President Kyle Wilson confirmed the issue and expressed extreme frustration over the situation.

“This is really driving us crazy,” the BPL source said. “It seems like we take one step forward and two steps backward. The executives of BPL really have it in for the union. They do not want to see us go forward and they cannot seem to understand that staff is the driving force behind this place.

“We had to swallow so much for this agreement we waited on for four years. We finally got it, we signed it, they tried to trick us into changing things after it was signed and now the Registry trying to stop it. It’s like we can’t win for losing. “

In an interview with The Tribune Mr Wilson blamed BPL for the issue and alleged that there were attempts to trick him into signing things to which the union did not agree.

“I’m being asked to change and sign a new contract for reasons unexplained and no law quoted we are breaking or that we are in breach of,” Mr Wilson said yesterday. “BPL had its team of lawyers on this and so did the union.

“Over five times BPL tried to slip in clauses that were not agreed, or ratified by the membership and tried to trick me to sign them. I’m tired of these dirty tricks being played on me because they think I’m young and inexperienced.

“On the eighth of September there was an official signing ceremony between BPL and the union. The deal was sealed. The devil is a liar and we won’t be tricked or made pawns in these games.”

He stated that an Industrial Agreement signed under a previous union chief, which is very similar to the current agreement, was certified by the Registry of Trade Unions without hesitation. He said he cannot understand what the problem now is.

“Frustration is now setting in and the members are becoming concerned over this contract situation,” Mr Wilson said. “We fought like hell only to now be met with more frustration from the Registrar of Trade Unions.

“In Jesus’ name we demand you to certify our agreement. How can the same document this registrar certified when Paul Maynard was president is now illegal when I’m president?

“What’s is perplexing is that Paul Maynard was one of BPL’s facilitators during negotiations and now all of a sudden the same contract, except for slight changes in benefits, is illegal? The devil is a liar and I don’t know what game is being played here, but I won’t be a part of it.”

When contacted yesterday Labour Director Robert Farquharson refused to comment on the matter.

“I have no comment on that, ma’am,” he said. “That’s a matter before the registrar. I cannot comment on no matter that is in the process of being addressed by the registrar.”

Pressed further as to what elements of the document were problematic, Mr Farquharson said: “I cannot say what is wrong with it. I said I have no comment on the matter.”

In continuing to express disappointment in the process, Mr Wilson wanted to know where was the “new day” for his union.

“When these former trade unionists retire, they go and get jobs with the government and hurt the very unions that made them who they are,” Mr Wilson said. “Shame on them.

“We won’t be taken for a ride anymore. Where is the new day for BPL workers? Why are we being treated like this? We want our new day Where is the new day for BPL?”

Calls made to BPL executives went unanswered up to press time.