Face To Face: A Fighter From Her First Breath Diamond Strives To Succeed

By FELICITY DARVILLE

THE new year tends to bring high hopes and new possibilities, not only for the months ahead but for life in general. For Crystal Moss-Rolle, it was 2001, the new year had just rolled in and she was filled with anticipation for the birth of a baby girl.

By January 3, Diamond Traci Pearson was born. However, Crystal’s high spirits would soon be dampened by the news that her newborn baby was having complications. At one-day-old, doctors discovered she had a blood clot on her brain along with hydrocephalus, which is a build-up of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.

Little Diamond was very ill and in need of brain surgery. It was determined that if surgery was performed on her brain, there was a slim chance she would survive and if she did, she would most likely be severely mentally challenged.

“It was terrifying watching her languish in Doctor’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit for the first ten days of her life,” Crystal said.

“She coded several times and was resuscitated. Thanks to great insurance, she was airlifted to Miami Children’s Hospital. Her father (Tracy Pearson) travelled with her in the helicopter while his brother and I flew over to meet them. We spent the next six weeks in Miami constantly at Diamond’s side. For the doctors to release her, she had to be placed on an apnea monitor in the event that she stopped breathing. It was a terrifying experience.”

Miraculously, Diamond pulled through. She beat all of the odds stacked up against her from her very first day of life and came out on top. Today, as Diamond is about to turn 21, she is still beating odds and succeeding beyond her parents’ wildest imaginations.

Diamond is a 2018 honours graduate and Salutatorian of St Anne’s High School and a 2021 honour graduate of Shaw University. She has proven to be among the brightest and the best of her Shaw peers, as she was able to complete her four-year degree in just three years.

Diamond is now pursuing her Master’s degree at North Carolina Central University, where she intends to attain her degree in Speech Pathology and eventually become an Audiologist.

“Not only did I survive, but I thrived,” Diamond said.

“I have been an honour roll student at St Annes School, home of the Mighty Blue Waves, every semester. I have won numerous proficiency awards, meaning I came in the top three of my class.”

While at St Anne’s, Diamond busied herself with a myriad of activities, including: Treasurer, then Vice President of the Modern Languages Club; member of school soccer team; member of Junior Achievement, her company sponsored by Bahamas First Insurance; member of “It’s Academic”; Inter-House Spelling Bee finalist; member of the Anchor Club; homeroom Captain (grades 9 and 11); Inter-house shot put finalist; Royal Schools of Music recipient; and official organizer of Homeroom Assembly (grades 10 - 12).

In addition to her school responsibilities, Diamond was busy with her church’s Godly Girls Liturgical Dance Troupe, Church Youth Choir and Band, and she volunteered for the soup kitchen (Mount Olive Baptist Church pastored by Rev CB Moss). She even was a volunteer for her church’s Summer School Programme as a teacher. This well rounded young lady still found time to be an active member of the Crusader’s Brass Band and the Saxon’s Junkanoo Organization. She also participated in the Bahamas Debutante Programme.

When she graduated from St Anne’s Diamond had already proven herself to be a walking miracle, and she had done much to make her parents proud. But that was just the closing of the chapter of her younger life and the beginning of her adult years.

“My family has always stressed the need to balance good grades with a good attitude.” Diamond said.

“I am a happy, well-rounded individual. At first glance, I may appear to be just another student, but once you look a little closer, you will realize that I am no ordinary young lady. Doctors gave me a 50/50 chance of survival, and if I did survive, they were certain I would have mental disabilities. But today I am a testimony to God’s grace and mercy. Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you,’’ declares the Lord, ‘“plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future”. Although it still hasn’t resonated yet, I am proud to announce that I have completed my first degree programme and graduated with my Bachelor’s in a pandemic... in three years! This journey has taught me so many things about myself and my capabilities.”

Before she chose Shaw University, an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), Diamond had 13 universities recruiting her and offering her scholarships, including the University of Houston, University of Toronto, Bethune Cookman University, and Florida Institute of Technology. She had done her part and had excelled academically, having attained eight Bahamas Junior Certificates (BJCs) and seven Bahamas General Certificates for Secondary Education (BGCSEs) in the Accelerated Programme. I have also received numerous Pitman certificates in French, Computer and Typewriting.

She chose Shaw University and there, she shined. In three years, she earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She was a Presidential Scholar, earning her a full ride, or fully paid scholarship. She graduated Magna Cum Laude, having been on the President’s List with a 4.0 Cumulative GPA in 2018 and 2019. She made the Dean’s List in 2020 and 2021. She was also a Mack Foundation Scholarship recipient. She played for the Platinum Sound Marching Band from 2018 to 2020, and in the spring of this year, she was proud to have been inducted into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

“My collegiate journey consisted of peaks and valleys but my strength, persistence and determination blossomed and conquered nonetheless,” Diamond said.

“There were many stressful nights, tears, several overloads and sacrifices to get to where I am today. At the age of 20, this is my greatest achievement thus far. Although my degree has my name on it, I share this accomplishment with my supportive family members, friends, special loved ones and anyone else instrumental in my life.”

In addition to her parents, Diamond is thankful for the support of her grandparents, Rev CB Moss and Francisca Moss and her older brother, Christian Saunders

“My undergraduate experience has expired, but I will be taking its lessons and teachings with me to yet another reputable HBCU,” she said.

“Grad School... I’m coming for you! Signed, a melanated, educated, graduated island girl.”

In addition to her many accomplishments, Diamond enjoys reading, writing poetry, playing with her baby brother and listening to music. She aspires to be a paediatric audiologist. Her wish is to one day be able to help young children, the way doctors were able to help her.

“We are extremely proud of Diamond’s many accomplishments,” Crystal said.

“She is a living testimony of the power of prayer. Her village supported her, loved her and prayed for her.”