Man ‘Stabbed Waiter In The Head’ At Bar

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A WAITER was left bleeding after a man struck him in the head with a pocket knife at his place of employment, a court was told.

Police accused Deno Gilbert of assaulting another man with the small blade while they were at an Arawak Cay bar on October 11.

Gilbert denied the allegations when he first appeared before Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, and his case was adjourned to trial.

When the police reserve officer who investigated the complaint gave evidence, he said he was conducting traffic duties in the Arawak Cay area when he was approached by a man who told him he had been struck in the head by the accused while at work. The officer said after he noticed blood coming from the man’s head, he followed the man to Sky Juice bar where he pointed out Gilbert as the man who assaulted him with a knife.

The court was told that the officer then informed the accused of the complaint made against him and told him that he was being placed under arrest. He said after he cautioned Gilbert, he noticed a knife five to six feet from where the accused was sitting, resting on the ledge of a window.

“I retrieved the knife and headed back to the Arawak Cay police station with Mr Gilbert and the complainant,” the officer testified. “I then handed him over to the police station orderly with the pocket knife”.

The matter continues December 3.