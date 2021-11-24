Moss Calls For National Anti-Crime Strategy

BAHAMAS Against Crime Executive Director Rev C B Moss yesterday called for a comprehensive national anti-crime strategy, noting that the scourge of crime has continued to ravage Bahamian society.

In a press statement Rev Moss said over the years the many strategies implemented by previous administrations have failed.

He called on Bahamians to help repair the issue.

“Under the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dominated the local news for nearly two years, the scourge of crime has been ravishing our society,” Rev Moss said of the situation.

“This is especially true concerning homicides which today, according to our figures, is significantly more than the total for the year 2020, and there appears to be no slowing down.

“In spite of assurances from official quarters it is quite obvious that a comprehensive national anti-crime strategy is desperately needed. The many police strategies implemented over the years are clearly inadequate, and have failed.

“The police alone will not succeed, nor will the politicians alone. Crime is a societal problem, and only when all sectors of society are engaged in a collective effort will we see any meaningful progress. We can do it, with strong principled leadership.

“Let’s fix it.”

On Sunday night police said a murder happened on Murray Street, Sunshine Park.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said police were following significant leads in the matter.

“Police were called to Murray Street, Sunshine Park, sometime after 8pm as a result of a report received of gunshots in this community,” he said.

“On the arrival of the first responders they were directed to the western side of a house where they discovered the body of a male lying on the ground unresponsive.

“Emergency medical services responded and following their examination of the male he was pronounced lifeless.”

Last week a man was shot multiple times in broad day light in Bimini.

The man remains in critical condition in hospital and one of two men involved in the incident is in police custody.