By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGER was charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday with committing grievous harm.

Police said Asher Munroe, 19, seriously injured Kyle Munroe on November 23.

He denied the allegations during his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney and his case was adjourned to next year for trial.

In the meantime, the teen was granted $5,000 bail.