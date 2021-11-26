Two Women Accused Of Disorderly Behaviour, Cursing At Police Officer

By FARRAH JOHNSON

TWO women who denied disorderly behaviour and cursing at a police officer were on Friday granted bail before their trial.

Indera Miller and Jennika Jean were arrested after they were accused of acting in a disorderly manner and using obscene language to the annoyance of a police reserve Corporal on November 20.

When the pair appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly, they pleaded not guilty.

As one of the accused is pregnant and expecting to deliver her child within a few weeks, the prosecution expedited the matter and said he would have his witnesses available on November 29 for trial.

Miller and Dean’s police bail were extended to that time.