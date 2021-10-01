Parts Of New Providence Hit By Power Outage

A WIDESPREAD power outage struck New Providence Friday affecting several residential areas.

In a brief press statement issued shortly after 4pm, Bahamas Power and Light Company said four of its engines went offline to service.

“At 2.19pm four engines at Station A Clifton Pier went offline due to a fuel pump failure,” the statement read. “As a result of the incident, a number of areas went out.”

These included Winton, Ft Charlotte, East Street South and Ernest Street.

BPL said in total the outage affected customers east of Seabreeze, north of Wulff Road and south of East Street and Independence Drive. Customers in Lyford Cay, South Beach and Pinewood Gardens were also affected.

At the time of the press release the power provider said a team was in the final stages of completing restoration, with pocket outages remaining in Pinewood Gardens, Elizabeth Estates and parts of Prince Charles Drive, east of Elizabeth Estates.