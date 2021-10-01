Repatriations Delayed By Issues At Haiti Airport

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR and Immigration Minister Keith Bell said the government will begin repatriations of some 1,000 Haitian migrants between today and tomorrow after the process was halted yesterday due to technical issues at the Port-de-Paix airport in Haiti.

Mr Bell spoke to reporters after another Haitian sloop, with 137 migrants onboard, was intercepted off Ragged Island on Wednesday morning.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force officials said the group, along with 292 Haitians found in the Ragged Island chain last week, was being transported to Inagua for further processing.

The latest group now joins more than 400 Haitians who are already being housed on the island after being apprehended from Bahamians waters.

According to Mr Bell yesterday, more than 1,000 Haitians have been taken into custody by local authorities over the last several days.

He said most of the apprehended individuals are men.

“As you would recall, we had 501 plus (migrants) that (were) initially there in Inagua,” he told reporters yesterday. “We had 415 on the (Flamingo) Cay. That number is a bit fluid because we know that there was less than anticipated on the cay. I think the number was 377 if I’m not mistaken and then added to the 137.”

He said the government had hoped to have some of those individuals returned home yesterday but explained that repatriation exercises had to be pushed back due to some “serious” technical issues at the airport in Haiti.

“As it stands now, I’ve spoken with the honourable Fred Mitchell and from all indications, the Haitian government has indicated that they’re having some serious technical issues with the airport on Port-de-Paix. Therefore, we were unable to commence repatriation this morning.” Mr Bell added.

“However, despite that, we anticipate that we’ll be able to repatriate all those that are being tried by Saturday. We will commence the repatriation exercise no later than by tomorrow (Friday) if we get word from the Haitian government (because) I think they’re going to use an alternative airport so if that gets sorted out today then we will do that today.

“Bahamasair has made two planes available to us and so we are ready; the Ministry of Immigration, Bahamasair and all of the law enforcement agencies are on a state of readiness and standby to begin reparation immediately, but again it’s all contingent on whether or not the Haitian government is able to give us clearance to land at which airport.”

The large detainment of Haitian nationals on Inagua has raised concerns among residents there about potential spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases like cholera.

The Tribune was told that health officials are keeping a watchful eye on the situation amid a reported outbreak of cholera in Haiti.

Yesterday, Mr Bell confirmed that officials are doing the necessary health checks. However, he said there is still no information to suggest that any diseases have been imported in the country.

“The primary concern always remained in ensuring that there is no disease, not only COVID-19, but we’ve always had an issue with ensuring that tuberculosis and other diseases are not brought into the country by these groups of migrants so this isn’t something new,” he said yesterday.

“In terms of testing, this is something that is always done. It is standard procedure. I commend the minister of health and his team in health. They have flown in a very large good sized health team and they have continued with the testing. The first group was tested. The second group was tested and this latest group as you know they’re on their way to Inagua and they will be tested as well. So, as I’ve indicated before, there is no indication that there is any COVID among that group.”

In addition to health concerns, residents in Inagua are also worried about the housing and safety situation there.

Inagua administrator Marlon Leary told The Tribune Wednesday that accommodating a large number of migrants has been challenging. He also revealed that some Haitians in Inagua have been disorderly while in detention. This comes as officials expect more migrants to arrive in The Bahamas in the days ahead.

However, Mr Bell told reporters that overcrowding on the island should not be a problem once repatriation exercises begin.

He said: “We have the facility that (is) the Universal Declaration Church. That is where the initial group is being housed. The second group is being housed, the ones at the police station, they are being housed at an auditorium that was made available to us, a very new facility, and they’re being housed there.

“The new group that is out to sea, we anticipate that by the time as we start repatriation exercises one of those halls would become available to us so we anticipate that there will be overflow and there will be no issue in terms of crowding, feeding and shelter, etc, and that is what’s going to happen.”

The country is experiencing an influx of migrants from Haiti due to increasing social and political turmoil there following last month’s devastating earthquake and the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July.