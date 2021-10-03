0

Decomposed Body Found In Car

As of Sunday, October 3, 2021

Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in the Sunset Park area.

According to preliminary information, police responded to a report on Saturday at around 5pm and found the body in the rear seat of a black vehicle on Wendel Drive.

Police say they will await an autopsy report to determine the cause of death and an identification from a next of kin to verify the victim’s identity.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment