The Punch Founder Ivan Johnson Dies Age 68

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
IVAN Johnson, the founder of The Punch tabloid, died in hospital yesterday at 68 after suffering a heart attack.
He was rushed to Doctors Hospital after the heart attack this morning, where he was put on life support and died this evening.
In a Facebook post last night, The Punch said: “Rest In Peace Ivan Nicholas Johnson.”
Mr Johnson was a force in Bahamian media for decades and The Bahamas Press Club honoured him for his contributions in 2018 with the Pioneer Award for newspaper publication.
• See Tuesday's Tribune for more.
