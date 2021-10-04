The Punch Founder Ivan Johnson Dies Age 68

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

IVAN Johnson, the founder of The Punch tabloid, died in hospital yesterday at 68 after suffering a heart attack.

He was rushed to Doctors Hospital after the heart attack this morning, where he was put on life support and died this evening.

In a Facebook post last night, The Punch said: “Rest In Peace Ivan Nicholas Johnson.”

Mr Johnson was a force in Bahamian media for decades and The Bahamas Press Club honoured him for his contributions in 2018 with the Pioneer Award for newspaper publication.

• See Tuesday's Tribune for more.