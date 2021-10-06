Speech From The Throne: Govt Promises To Increase Pensions, Enhance Social Assistance

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THE government has promised to increase pensions for the elderly and raise benefits for the disabled community as a part of its plan to improve social assistance.



The government also promises a minimum wage increase, expanded social benefits and additional relief measures for storm impacted residents on Abaco, Grand Bahama and Ragged Island.



The pledges—some of which were announced before on the campaign trail—were outlined in the Speech from The Throne, read by Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith on Wednesday.

The event, held at Baha Mar’s Convention Centre, marked the official opening of Parliament after last month’s general election.

“My government will enhance social assistance programmes,” Sir Cornelius said. “My government in collaboration with the private sector and non-governmental organisations will implement immediate relief measures for Abaco, Grand Bahama and Ragged Island.

“Through partnerships with social services, Urban Renewal and civil society including the churches, my government will work to ensure that every Bahamian has life skills, food to eat, clean water and a roof over their heads.”

The Davis administration also promised to dole out additional benefits for the elderly and disabled and re-implement former social assistance programmes aimed at helping vulnerable families.

“My government will increase the pension for senior citizens,” the speech added. “My government will increase the benefits of those with disabilities and ensure that the provisions of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal opportunities) Act are fully implemented and enforced.

“My government will introduce legislation for the protection of consumers and my government will increase minimum wage and phase in a livable wage. My government will re-introduce the RISE programme which provided several substantial benefits to many families.”

