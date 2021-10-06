Speech From The Throne: Govt Promises To Increase Pensions, Enhance Social Assistance

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE government has promised to increase pensions for the elderly and raise benefits for the disabled community as a part of its plan to improve social assistance.
The government also promises a minimum wage increase, expanded social benefits and additional relief measures for storm impacted residents on Abaco, Grand Bahama and Ragged Island.
The pledges—some of which were announced before on the campaign trail—were outlined in the Speech from The Throne, read by Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith on Wednesday.
The event, held at Baha Mar’s Convention Centre, marked the official opening of Parliament after last month’s general election.
“My government will enhance social assistance programmes,” Sir Cornelius said. “My government in collaboration with the private sector and non-governmental organisations will implement immediate relief measures for Abaco, Grand Bahama and Ragged Island.
“Through partnerships with social services, Urban Renewal and civil society including the churches, my government will work to ensure that every Bahamian has life skills, food to eat, clean water and a roof over their heads.”
The Davis administration also promised to dole out additional benefits for the elderly and disabled and re-implement former social assistance programmes aimed at helping vulnerable families.
“My government will increase the pension for senior citizens,” the speech added. “My government will increase the benefits of those with disabilities and ensure that the provisions of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal opportunities) Act are fully implemented and enforced.
“My government will introduce legislation for the protection of consumers and my government will increase minimum wage and phase in a livable wage. My government will re-introduce the RISE programme which provided several substantial benefits to many families.”
rawbonrbahamian 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
My Government. My Government. My Government. Its sickening. Not our Givernment. They truly believe that they own The Bahamas and we are their servants
benniesun 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
They do own us. Get a copy of Who Owns the World: The Surprising Truth About Every Piece of Land on the Planet by Kevin Cahill. Make sure your heart pills are nearby when reading it 'cause in fee simple means that you are a tenant.
You'll learn that: Only 15% of the world's population lays claim to landownership, and that landownership in too few hands is probably the single greatest cause of poverty. Queen Elizabeth II owns 1/6 of the entire land surface on earth (nearly 3 times the size of the U.S.). The Lichtenstein royal family is wealthier than the Grimaldis of ...
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 22 minutes ago
whats up with the photo?
ohdrap4 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
To be recycled for the upcoming fnm convention.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
looks like they changed it. They had him looking like a corpse
rawbonrbahamian 5 hours, 56 minutes ago
joeblow 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
... and this is exactly why I am against income tax. The government will always find ways to expand the social welfare net to increase entitlements and create dependence on the government. It is an unsustainable socialist method that will result in economic collapse or devaluation.
What government should be talking about is how it will increase government revenue without adding new taxes on the middle and lower classes to pay for these entitlements WHILE paying down the national debt!!
realfreethinker 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
You know when they are bereft of any real plans. They use the old fall back line of promising to give everyone something free. The fact that they are increasingly welfare and other entitlements is alarming.
juju 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
What is this THRONE thing all about!? OMG
juju 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Now I’ve seen ( and heard) it all.
Cobalt 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
What the hell is this suppose to be???? Speech from the throne???? What throne??? These egomaniacal, self-aggrandized, pompous politicians really need to stop their shit!
