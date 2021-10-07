Knife Wielding Man Shot Dead By Police

By EARYEL BOWLEG

A MAN who brandished a knife at his mother while at her home was fatally shot by a police officer on Wednesday night.

Police said the knife wielding man arrived at his mother’s home and got into an argument with her. An officer, who was also at the residence, saw the deceased holding a knife to his mother’s throat and called for back up, but shot the victim before the back up arrived, police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said the deceased was in his early 30s.

Shortly before 11pm, police received reports of a shooting incident at an apartment complex off St Albans Drive. On arrival, officers met a male with wounds which appeared to be that of gunshots.

“Preliminary findings are that there was an altercation at a residence where an adult male came to the residence and then was allowed in and an argument ensued with him and his mother. As a result, an officer who was in his room at the time heard the argument and came out,” he explained.

“When he came out of the room, he noticed a young man brandishing a knife on his mother. As a result he then called for some assistance but prior to the assistance arriving the officer had to use his firearm and shot the victim who while travelling to the hospital succumbed to his injuries.”

Asked if the person brandishing a weapon was under the influence of a substance or had mental health issues, ASP Peters said it was too early in the investigation to tell.

The officer went on to explain a section in the Penal Code that speaks to the use of force.

“Section 1.03 of the Penal Code outlines the degree of force that an individual, not simply just an officer, can use when necessary to quarrel any force that is used against them and in this instance, the officer had to use deadly force to assist in the prevention of a life being taken in his presence.”