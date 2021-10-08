Vagrant Jailed For Breaking Into Liquor Store, Stealing Alcohol

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A VAGRANT who admitted to breaking into a liquor store where he stole an assortment of alcoholic beverages was on Friday sentenced to two years behind bars.

Police arrested Andy Williams after he broke into Quality Liquor and LaundroMat sometime between October 5 and 6 to steal over $1,000 worth of alcohol, including $200 worth of Hennessy pints and $162 worth of gin pints.

He pleaded guilty to shop breaking, stealing and receiving during his arraignment before Magistrate Kendra Kelly.

The prosecution said the proprietor of the store reported the matter after discovering that someone had broken into his Palm Beach establishment through the rear exit door. After he filed his complaint, officers investigating the matter arrested Williams. He admitted the offence in an interview with police.

On Friday, Williams, who has no fixed address, told the magistrate he committed the offence because he had a “serious drug problem.”

After accepting his guilty pleas, Magistrate Kelly sentenced him to two years on remand. She also ordered that he receive drug counseling from professionals from the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre while he is in custody.