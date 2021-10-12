No More Pfizer First Doses From Thursday

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that “due to diminishing supplies”, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be offered effective Thursday.

Officials also said second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will not be offered as of October 23. Consequently, the Pfizer vaccine will be made available as a second dose instead.

Last week, a Pan American Health Organization representative promised the arrival of 57,300 vaccine doses in the country in the first week of November after a health official spoke about rapidly dwindling supplies.

Officials also announced that vaccination centres will reopen on Wednesday after being closed due to the National Heroes Day holiday. On Thursday and Friday, vaccination centres in New Providence including Loyola Hall, Gladstone Road; Kendal G L Isaacs Gym, University Drive; Church of God of Prophecy, East Street; and St Anselm’s Church, Bernard Road will reopen between the hours of 9am and 3pm.

The vaccination centre at University of The Bahamas will be opened on the same dates between the hours of 10am to 4pm.

All vaccination centres will be closed on Saturday.

Officials urge members of the public to get vaccinated without delay.

More than 115,000 Bahamians and residents have been fully vaccinated. This includes people who were vaccinated abroad and registered on the vax.gov.bs platform.