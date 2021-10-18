Minnis Blasts ‘Disastrous’ Response As 18 More Die

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
WITH 18 new deaths reported over the weekend pushing the nation’s COVID-19 death toll to 626, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis castigated the government saying its response to the virus has been “disastrous”.
Data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday included 14 new deaths, which were contained in the October 13 dashboard.
Nine of the victims were from New Providence, two from Long Island, two from Inagua and one from Grand Bahama.
Their ages range from 26 to 92-years-old and they died between October 2 and 8.
In the October 14 dashboard, also released on Friday, 10 deaths were reported. However, those deaths were later clarified as being under investigation with an official saying they had been listed in error and should not have been released.
In the October 15 dashboard, four more deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 626.
The patients were all from New Providence and included one man and three women.
The man, 38, died on September 8. One of the women, 56, died on October 1; a 58-year-old woman died October 2 and an 88-year-old woman died October 4.
The situation drew criticism from Dr Minnis on Sunday.
He said since coming to office, the new Progressive Liberal Party administration has led a disastrous, incompetent and chaotic response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The response is also uncaring and indifferent to the pain and suffering of those who are getting sick and their families,” Dr Minnis said in a press statement.
“As he did in opposition, Prime Minister Philip Davis clearly does not have an understanding of, nor a plan as to how to respond to, the deadly virus, as more Bahamians are dying daily from the virus.
“With mounting deaths, outbreaks on various islands and the Bahamian public frightened that the number of cases may increase in the near future, the government has failed to articulate and execute comprehensive public health measures.
“The PLP promised that it had a plan and a way forward on the pandemic. Tragically, there is no plan as promised. They do not have a way forward. One of their first decisions was to relax the curfew. They promised free mass testing. What are the plans for such testing?”
Dr Minnis said there are reports of rising case numbers and deaths on a number of Family Islands, which have limited capacity to deal with severe cases.
“Because of limited oxygen supplies, no ventilators and no intensive care units on our islands, except New Providence and Grand Bahama, it is critical to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible on the Family Islands,” the Killarney MP said.
“The former government sought to balance saving and protecting lives and livelihoods. The FNM quickly put in place comprehensive measures to limit outbreaks on the Family Islands. We also regularly reported to the country through national addresses, press conferences and press statements.
“What is the current government’s strategy to deal with outbreaks throughout the Family Islands? What is the capacity for airlift if the number of severe cases increase significantly throughout the Family Islands?
“Is the government considering any measures or restrictions to address the increasing number of deaths in the country?
“Why has the prime minister failed to address the country on the measures his administration will take to remedy a variety of matters related to the pandemic?”
Dr Minnis said the PLP severely criticised his administration’s response to the pandemic. He said it is now the responsibility of the Davis administration to manage and respond to the pandemic in order to save and protect the lives of the Bahamian people.
Dr Minnis said the country awaits the government’s strategy and plans on the management of the pandemic in the days and weeks ahead.
The country has now recorded 21,978 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date.
One hundred and thirteen people are in hospital, 12 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Fifty-nine deaths are currently under investigation.
ohdrap4 14 hours, 48 minutes ago
Well, when he set the election date he was salivating for another lockdown just to extend the emergency order.
Let people try another way.
Drs. Minnis and Sands need to forever keep their peace.
sheeprunner12 14 hours, 42 minutes ago
PLP will have a lot of deaths on their hands. Election is over. They have NO plan for Covid
Cobalt 14 hours, 3 minutes ago
Never did!! All they did was exploit the COVID-19 crisis and play on the emotions of gullible Bahamian people by politicizing the Pandemic. Brave Davis knew damn well he had no practical solutions to slow the spread of the virus. Instead, he gave in to public pressure in order to secure votes by reducing restrictions. So here we are! And a lot of people are going to start dying again as this latest outbreak continues to proliferate. This “New Day” is beginning to look like “Doomsday”.
ThisIsOurs 13 hours, 9 minutes ago
You've clearly discounted the greased down hill ball election crowding and campaigning set off. That was exactly 4 weeks ago and literally nothing to do with the PLP. Consider the possibility that those persons were infected on September 16th or by people infected on September 16th, then go listen to Dr Chetty's COVID timeline
Real doctors warned us that we'd find out in a few weeks.
stillwaters 14 hours, 39 minutes ago
Just as I said when Minnis was in power and struggling with covid outbreaks......no government plan can keep covid out of your body, only you can. Davis was running around 'blasting' every move Minnis made and that wasn't helping. Now, Minnis is running around 'blasting' every move Davis makes .....and that is not helping this desperate situation we're in ......at all.
sheeprunner12 14 hours, 22 minutes ago
Minnis had a plan ...... Brave has none
Cobalt 13 hours, 54 minutes ago
That’s right! He did have a plan. But the Bahamian people voted him out of office because they didn’t like his plan. So now I ask the Bahamian people….. Now what??? What’s the alternative???
ThisIsOurs 13 hours, 5 minutes ago
So according to real doctors who examine data... COVID has a clear cycle. Education, data collection, tracing and early treatment is the prescribed approach to battling the disease. This ALL looks like fallout from another of Dr Minnis' ill advised seat of the pants decisions. The FNM would be well advised to run in the next direction
quavaduff 13 hours, 41 minutes ago
The Bahamian people voted for this incompetent mess. They complained when a scientist/doctor tried to scientifically combat this deadly virus and were more than eager to hand this crisis over to the same incompetent con men of the plp. I pray for my Bahamas. Please get vaccinated, wear masks and hold back from gathering in groups of unvaccinated persons.
Lil242 13 hours, 23 minutes ago
These politicians so dry up, Minnis only opposing for the sake of opposing like they all do when their out of power. Many powerless politicians run to these newspapers an will oppose your pet gold fish in an article if they have too just to stay relevant in the minds of Bahamians voters, it's a old tactic thats played out in the eyes of the people. We the people know the former administration global ranking in the Covid- 19 Global Response Chart its all over the internet. We the people also know every previous administration economic track record for the past 48 years as well , thats all over the internet too in Moody, S&P and IMF Bahamas Economic Reports. So go figure........buddy!!!!
ThisIsOurs 13 hours, 17 minutes ago
He cant be serious. Why do reporters allow politicians to say things that dont make sense? These people are dying from the spread Dr Minnis caused. Remember July 2021 crammed airports with homeporting and no testing? Remember the ill advised general election 4 weeks ago? 1 week to feel symptoms of infection, 1 week for someone to sit at home believing bush tea working, 1 week for them to start feeling like bush tea een working no more, 1 week to develop (untreated) into pneumonia.
Who is advising Dr Minnis? This is his fault
M0J0 12 hours, 42 minutes ago
Sad part is during his time in he had less to say now that he is out he as seamlessly learned how to speak to the media whom he once always ignored. I dont see any plan they had other than lock down.
tribanon 12 hours, 23 minutes ago
The utterly disgraceful Minnis has zero credibility to blast or castigate anyone about anything. His voice rightfully catches no ear and the same applies for the FNM party as a whole as long as the grossly incompetent and imbecilic Minnis remains leader of the opposition.
carltonr61 10 hours, 15 minutes ago
That his Covid death house of glass is destroyed and grim with death while in power, by simply breaking down Braves glass tower at its foundation he is attempting to revamp his phantom of political ligitimacy. The public believes he is blaming Brave for the hardships and Covid deaths under his failed watch. The grim reality.
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
roc wit doc did say "The Ingraham err is over. Now the same applies to him
THE HUBERT MINNIS err is over.no longer PM no longer the competent authority, no more the most honourable.
God be thanked The Minnis err is over.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
era... but I guess since your talking about Minnis, err works just as well
mandela 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
For all those persons who expected a magic wand to be wheezed about and everything is accomplished in seconds are in some form of fairy tale fantasy, this country does not run on autopilot where one administration works flow into another administration with everything left soundly in place, every or most all employee upon being employed looks forward to or expects a probation period, at least three months, the FNM upon being elected into office took the first three months vacation, came back with no plans, After four weeks it is only fair to allow our new employees their probation period, had the FNM been more concern about our health instead of an election and focused on the pandemic with plans from the get-go, then things would have already been in place. True to word Dr. Minnis it is so sad that you could not interact with the Bahamian people, you never had time to talk to us or the media when you would have been relevant, now every opportunity you get seems like you want to eat the mic from being so close to it, sorry bro you ain't relevant no more, now is a good time to enjoy some boiled fish. Oh, and can you please tell Mr. Dames to try to lock up the persons responsible for opening the road you closed. I would love to see this. GOD bless the young lady's soul that was lost because of this nasty act.
John 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
Colin Powell, a former US secretary of Defense, died over the weekend from complications related to Covid. He was 84years old and he fully vaccinated. A great human being, May he rest in peace.
. .
It is very sad that Hubert Minnis is trying to politicize the Covid pandemic when it is so tragic as many Bahamians and peoples around the world are falling ill to the virus and many are losing their lives, or seeing and experiencing family members coworkers and loved ones lose their lives in numbers unprecedented in this lifetime.
.. .
The cold, hard facts are Covid-19 numbers around the world have been on the decline for at least two months and so have the number of deaths. Another easily verifiable fact is that The Bahamas lost more lives to Covid-19 in recent days than some countries have lost since the pandemic began. The fact is the pandemic response in this country has been grossly mismanaged in the last few months, Grossly so. And whilst Minnis (and Duane Sands) now attempt to point fingers and cast blame a lot of the mismanagement was under their administration. . . Start with the availability of vaccines in the country. Minnis both as prime minister and the competent authority threw caution to the wind saying vaccinated people didn't have to wear masks, they could have indoor dining and they can have family gatherings as long as everyone attending were vaccinated. He then went on to allow foreigners and including tourists to come into the country without being tested. Some were required to take tests after entering the country, but this never happened as some never showed up to be tested and they could not be located by local authorities. the science and the number of new cases and increased deaths proved these were gross and deadly errors. . .Then came Minnis 'snap election,' The first thing he holler out was, " only vaccinated people could campaign.' This may have been good in principle, but even Blind Blake could see that most of the people campaiging and carousing were not vaccinate. In all the camps, do some parties has less crowds and more order. And so the not only gathered in Nassau and on Free[port but flew to many Family Islands. Super spreader events for sure. And then came the election. The early polls was a total disaster. No sense of order and huge and unruly crowds at times. The main election was much better and more orderly but many people stayed away for fear of contracting the virus and based on what they saw of the early polls. And the science will confirm that many of the new cases and deaths being witnessed today stems from the election and the related campaigning. plus at least two other factors. . .
John 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
POINTS TO PONDER: Too many people are becoming infected in their homes. These are usually older people who hardly leave their homes. And they get infected by people they live with or people who come to visit them. THEY DIDNT TELL VACCINATED PEOPLE TO WEAR MASKS IN THE HOME OR IF THEY LIVE WITH OLDER PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT VACCINATED. The vaccines suppress the disease and the symptoms. So whilst a vaccinated person may not get severely ill, they can pass the virus on to others. .
TOO MANY PEOPLE ARE GETTING INFECTED IN THE HOSPITALS. Many go in for minor surgery on non-life threatening illnesses and die from covid. One school distract in the US had 6,000 students in quarantine just a few days after school re-opened. They had required that all teachers and other school employees be vaccinated. So the kids caught the virus and took it home to other family members, some older ones who died. So the schools had to close and go to virtual classes, until they figure out a safe vaccine for the school children. Does the same thing happen in hospitals?
IS THERE TOO MUCH PARTYING IN THE COUNTRY STILL? Minnis says the numbers increased because Davis relaxed the curfew hours. But the 14-day window since the curfew hours have been shortened has not yet passed. And, as a matter of fact, the number of new cases have been declining over the past few days. So the surge from the election and the campaigning is obvious.
. . DR Anthony Fauci (who's credibility is incredible) now says persons who take the John and Johnson "one shot" vaccine must now take a second shot. He says data shows the efficacy rate of the 'one shot' vaccine drops from 90 percent to 40 percent after four months. And the data shows that the vaccine should be two shots and not just one. BUT FAUCI RECCOMENDS that those who take a second shot Should NOT take J&J but one of the other brands, Moderna or Pfizer.
SP 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
WTF? Minnis must have memory issues or he's totally lost it altogether. He must have forgotten that he was the one that called an election during the worst COVID surge ever!
Regardless how he tries to duck out. He is 100% responsible for the current spike in COVID-19!
