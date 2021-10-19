‘I Will Wait For Minnis Speech’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette said the upcoming speech former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to give at a Free National Movement church service on Sunday will impact his views on the party’s leadership race.

“The FNM chairman has said that nomination will close on November 18,” Mr Symonette said yesterday. “The former leader has said he will make a statement about his plans at the upcoming church service this Sunday. I will wait to see what he says before commenting.”

Dr Minnis has said he will reveal the direction he will take at the church service.

This comes as observers wait to see if he will contest the leadership position at the convention.

Earlier this month, the FNM’s Central Council agreed to hold a one-day convention on November 27 to settle the leadership race.

Meanwhile, FNM chairman Carl Culmer said last month that Dr Minnis indicated he would not offer himself up for leadership at the convention.

Some, however, believe Dr Minnis could still contest the post if someone nominates him.

Asked about this possibility, Mr Culmer said last month: “That’s up to the council. I will not want to speculate. I don’t believe in speculation. I believe that at the end of the day the process should take place and whatever the outcome is, we go from there.”

Asked whether Dr Minnis’ future was discussed during the meeting, Mr Culmer said: “None of those things were discussed tonight. At the end of the day persons are free to nominate. Nomination will close on the Saturday before and so they have between nine and five each day. Preparations will be made for ballots and nominations and so at the end of the day persons will have the opportunity to nominate.”

The one-day leadership convention will be the first time since 2016 that the FNM has held a convention. The party’s constitution calls for a convention to be held every two years.