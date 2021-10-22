Pha Launches Inquiry After Reports Alleging Mistreatment Of Patients

IN the wake of news reports about alleged mistreatment of patients at Princess Margaret Hospital’s Maternity Ward, the Public Hospitals Authority issued a statement saying it has initiated an internal inquiry to identify any deficiencies in care.

PHA said it takes such matters seriously, adding that it has a standard operating procedure relating to “poor care or neglect.”

The procedure states that any form of insubordination, patient mismanagement, or lack of following proper standards of care will not be tolerated.

“At the time of the initial discovery of a bad outcome, an initial counselling session with the client must be conducted by the physician team,” PHA said.

“A second more formal counselling session may occur, if necessary, conducted by a senior physician or consultant with the client and family members. All staff working in the obstetrics and gynaecology department will implicitly abide by the rules and laws of the obstetrics and gynaecology department as well as the rules and laws of the PHA/PMH.

“Employees who fail in their duty to clients or breach policy will face swift punitive action as guided by the PHA/PMH/HR disciplinary procedures.”

PHA said it has also implemented an internal inquiry process “to identify deficiencies in the delivery of care to our clients, including the overall management of the Maternity Ward and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).”

The public can report concerns regarding services at Princess Margaret Hospital at the client feedback line at 242-825-3438.

This comes as a protest is planned for Rawson Square at noon on Saturday regarding the conditions at the Maternity Ward.