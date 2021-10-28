63-Year-Old Man Is Latest Covid-19 Death

THE Ministry of Health reported one new COVID-19 death and 27 new cases yesterday.

A 63-year-old New Providence man died on October 5, bringing the nation’s death toll to 643.

With the 27 additional cases added to the dashboard, the country now has 22,306 confirmed COVID-19 cases, however only 1,157 of those cases are active.

Of the new cases, nine are in New Providence, two each are in Grand Bahama and Abaco, there are three each in Cat Island, Andros and Acklins and five in Crooked Island.

Hospital cases have decreased to 86, officials said, with 14 patients in the intensive care unit.