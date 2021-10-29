Updated Requirements For Air Travel To The U.S.

STARTING on November 8, foreign national air travellers (those who are not US citizens or US permanent residents) to the United States will be required—with only very limited exceptions—to be fully vaccinated, and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an aircraft to fly to the United States.

A statement from the US Embassy in Nassau said this is a global policy that applies to travellers from all around the world, including The Bahamas.

All fully vaccinated travellers will still be required to show documentation of a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before travel to the United States, the notice said. According to travel.state.gov, PCR tests and antigen tests qualify for the test requirement.

This applies to all travellers—including US citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs) and foreign nationals.

All US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccines—and any combination thereof—will be accepted; that includes AstraZeneca.

“There are very limited other exceptions to the new requirements; those exceptions (such as humanitarian exemptions, etc) will not apply to the vast majority of travellers,” the notice said.

Children under the age of 18 are exempt from the vaccination requirement; however, children between the ages of two and 17 still need to present a negative COVID-19 test result.

US citizens and LPRs who are not fully vaccinated, but who are otherwise eligible to travel, will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken one day before their flight’s departure.

US citizens and LPRs who are fully vaccinated will need to present airlines with proof of vaccination, and will also still need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken three days before their flight.

Read the full details on the new requirements at travel.state.gov and CDC.gov.