Mitchell Criticises Minnis For Dancing At Political Rallies

THE Progressive Liberal Party has criticised Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for “dancing on stage” at recent political rallies as the COVID-19 death toll continues to climb.
Health officials have reported 34 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday, some of them deaths under investigation that have since been reclassified.
The country’s hospitalisation rate has also increased to 190 patients.
“We share the sentiments of the many Bahamians who find it painful to see Dr Minnis dancing on stage at recent FNM rallies while our loved ones are dying and our people suffer,” PLP chairman Fred Mitchell said in a statement yesterday.
“Dr Minnis and his handpicked Health Minister Renward Wells have not given healthcare professionals the support they need and as a result, the COVID death toll is climbing.
“This is not about Dr Minnis and the FNM causing the pandemic, this is about Dr Minnis’ mismanagement, no plan, failure to listen and failure to follow the science.
“With so many of our people dying, we expect competent and compassionate leadership. Instead, we see an uncaring and desperate prime minister trying to hold on to power by telling political lies, making more rounds of empty promises, and dancing while families mourn the death of their loved ones.
“Dr Minnis and the FNM have failed the Bahamian people,” Mr Mitchell said.
Topdude 6 hours, 23 minutes ago
Once again the PLP leaders are trying to hang their hats on any straw in order to belittle our Prime Minister. That he was dancing was completely in order and in the spirit of celebration of the resounding thumping the FNM is about to put on the PLP.
Using the flawed rationale of Mr. Wilson we should not be doing any celebrating in the country because people are in the hospital. We should not laugh because some people are sick. We cannot run because some people are unable to walk. We should not have normal sexual intercourse because some people have different sexual preferences.
Taken to the extreme, we should not eat because there are homeless individuals.
What the Prime Minister did was completely in order and in the spirit of celebration. He meant no disrespect to anyone. And to compare this act of “getting down” during a campaign rally to being insensitive to individuals who are sick with Covid-19 is certainly akin to a drowning man clinging to straw.
It should behoove the PLP to come at the FNM with substantive plans and programs rather than stay in the gutter and cast aspersions. Clearly they can do better.
Cobalt 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Agreed!
bahamianson 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
Dude, stop playing the distraction game. You guys said ring the bell. The bell was rung and you criticize minus for ringing it. He dances and you criticize that. What next? If he eats mcdonalds , you will say he should eat wendys. If he eats bambo shack , you will say he should eat dirtys. Say something meaningful not foolish.
Cobalt 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Bingo!
carltonr61 5 hours ago
While Rome burned Nero fiddled a tone. That is how all historical Emperors bow out in glory. Including our holy and sole competent one.
themessenger 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Man, some of yinna gat short memories, where were you during the last election when Perry was doing da shuffle on da stage on da street and flashing da bird big as billy. Wayne Telling anyone who disagreed with him to”kiss my ass and walk fast!” But then folks like you and Fred ever had selective memory.@
Cobalt 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Fred Mitchell also failed to mention that he is one of the major reasons Minnis and the FNM are in office to begin with! Ask Freddie why he didn’t win his seat.
