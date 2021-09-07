Mitchell Criticises Minnis For Dancing At Political Rallies

THE Progressive Liberal Party has criticised Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for “dancing on stage” at recent political rallies as the COVID-19 death toll continues to climb.

Health officials have reported 34 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday, some of them deaths under investigation that have since been reclassified.

The country’s hospitalisation rate has also increased to 190 patients.

“We share the sentiments of the many Bahamians who find it painful to see Dr Minnis dancing on stage at recent FNM rallies while our loved ones are dying and our people suffer,” PLP chairman Fred Mitchell said in a statement yesterday.

“Dr Minnis and his handpicked Health Minister Renward Wells have not given healthcare professionals the support they need and as a result, the COVID death toll is climbing.

“This is not about Dr Minnis and the FNM causing the pandemic, this is about Dr Minnis’ mismanagement, no plan, failure to listen and failure to follow the science.

“With so many of our people dying, we expect competent and compassionate leadership. Instead, we see an uncaring and desperate prime minister trying to hold on to power by telling political lies, making more rounds of empty promises, and dancing while families mourn the death of their loved ones.

“Dr Minnis and the FNM have failed the Bahamian people,” Mr Mitchell said.