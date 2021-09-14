Mcalpine Confident In Pineridge

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

INDEPENDENT candidate Frederick McAlpine claims that history will be made in Pineridge this week, confident that he will be re-elected.

“It is going very good, he said. I intend to win,” he told The Tribune. I think we will make history in Grand Bahama this very week,” He believes that he is the only one who can stand up for GB if the government changes.

“If the PLP come in, we better have a voice in there who could speak out and up,” McAlpine said.

The former FNM MP said he was very pleased about the advance poll last Thursday.

“The advance poll was very good and well attended, and I can tell you from my poll workers who work on Thursday, I had already had 100 votes in the box already. I feel am very confident. You have never heard no independent get this kind of traction in GB like you hearing right now. I intend to win,” he said.

Former prime minister Hubert Ingraham has reportedly endorsed veteran senior police officer Welbourne Bootle, who is the FNM candidate for Pineridge.

“I am feeling great, Mr Bootle said. The advance poll gave me confidence that come September 16 we have an excellent chance of being victorious. And that’s what my team and I are looking forward to.”

He said he also grateful for the endorsement of Mr Ingraham.

“I am grateful and I am humbled that the former PM came out and gave me his endorsement - that speaks volumes what he had to say.”

Mr Bootle said that once elected he intends to implement a 16-member Consultative Committee, comprising the 16 polling divisions in PR so each will have their own representative to find out what the needs are in each division.

The former police officer said the FNM has always been good police officers since 1992.

“When the FNM came to power, police officer received several raises, and I remember when the PLP was elected they took back every dime of the $1,400 because they felt the police did not support them, and under that administration we never got a raise,” he said.