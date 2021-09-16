General Election Results – Live

8.10pm: • East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 4A
Albertha Inell Cooper COI 21
Charlene Jones BCP 1
Kevin King KGM 4
James Rolle-Turner PLP 63
Kwasi Thompson FNM 112
• East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 3B
Albertha Inell Cooper COI 19
Charlene Jones BCP 3
Kevin King KGM 2
James Rolle-Turner PLP 83
Kwasi Thompson FNM 83
• East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 3A
Albertha Inell Cooper COI 11
Charlene Jones BCP 1
Kevin King KGM 5
James Rolle-Turner PLP 54
Kwasi Thompson FNM 59
• East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 38
Albertha Inell Cooper COI 4
Charlene Jones BCP 1
Kevin King KGM 1
James Rolle-Turner PLP 29
Kwasi Thompson FNM 34
8.05pm: • East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 5
Albertha Inell Cooper COI 0
Charlene Jones BCP 0
Kevin King KGM 0
James Rolle-Turner PLP 2
Kwasi Thompson FNM 7
• East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 6
Albertha Inell Cooper COI 6
Charlene Jones BCP 0
Kevin King KGM 2
James Rolle-Turner PLP 81
Kwasi Thompson FNM 40
• Central Grand Bahama, Polling Division 14
Rollington Cooper Jr KGM 1
Latanya Ferguson-Strachan COI 33
Troy Garvey UCP 4
Iram Lewis FNM 146
Kirkland Russell PLP 141
7.50pm: • Mount Moriah, Polling Division 3:
McKell Bonaby PLP 100
Marvin Dames FNM 102
Carnille Farquharson DNA 16
Jacqueline McKenzie COI 18
Stephen Serrette CPM 1
Samuel Strachan IND 0
• St Barnabas, Polling Division 2
Kermit Agaro COI 17
Karen Butler IND 2
Michael Butler BWFM 1
Shannendon Cartwright FNM 125
Michael Halkitis PLP 123
Alexander Kemp KGM 1
Teddy Russell DNA 4
7.40pm: • Bain and Grants Town, Polling Division 2
Donna Marie Dorsett-Major COI 3
Brenda Harris-Pinder UCP 1
Kino Sheffield Lockhart DNA 4
Michelle Malcolm GC 3
Travis Robinson FNM 20
Wayde Watson PLP 114
• Fort Charlotte, Polling Division 8
Drumerco Archer FNM 54
Fontella Chipman-Rolle IND 8
Angela Cox IND 1
Nelda Fox UCP 0
Daphaney Johnson COI 12
Percival Roberts IND 2
Alfred Sears PLP 111
• St Annes, Polling Division 15
Otis Forbes FTMMP 2
Luisa Jorrin DNA 3
Shaniese Reyane C Miller COI 5
Chris Saunders PLP 19
Adrian White FNM 116
7.30pm: • Central Grand Bahama, Polling Division 13B:
Rollington Cooper Jr KGM 1
Latanya Ferguson-Strachan COI 19
Troy Garvey UCP 5
Iram Lewis FNM 80
Kirkland Russell PLP 87
• Mangrove Cay & South Andros, Polling Division 9
D’Angelo Ferguson FNM 80
Trevor Greene COI 0
Leon Lundy PLP 95
Cornelius McKinney BCP 5
Yorick Sands IND 4
Angelo Smith IND 2
• Marathon, Polling Division 11
Shantiqua Cleare COI 21
Romauld Ferreira FNM 109
Zacchaeus Glass DNA 1
Raquel Horton IND 0
Brian McHardy BCP 1
Lisa Rahming PLP 106
Stella Thompson GCP 0
7.25pm: • Central Grand Bahama, Polling Division 6:
Rollington Cooper Jr KGM 2
Latanya Ferguson-Strachan COI 30
Troy Garvey UCP 2
Iram Lewis FNM 66
Kirkland Russell PLP 67
• Mangrove Cay & South Andros, Polling Division 6
D’Angelo Ferguson FNM 24
Trevor Greene COI 0
Leon Lundy PLP 36
Cornelius McKinney BCP 0
Yorick Sands IND 0
Angelo Smith IND 0
• St Barnabas, Polling Division 1
Michael Halkitis PLP 104
Karen Butler IND 1
Shannendon Cartwright FNM 117
Michael Butler BWFM 1
Teddy Ressell DNA 1
Kermit Agardo COI 5
Alexander Kemp KGM 1
7.20pm: • Long Island, Polling Division 1:
Shakeil Adderley IND 1
Sidney Carroll UCP 2
Adrian Gibson FNM 68
Tyrel Young PLP 53
• Long Island, Polling Division 4:
Shakeil Adderley IND 0
Sidney Carroll UCP 0
Adrian Gibson FNM 151
Tyrel Young PLP 40
7.10pm: Some early results
• Mangrove Cay and South Andros, Polling Division 1:
D’Angelo Ferguson FNM 17
Trevor Greene COI 0
Leon Lundy PLP 10
Cornelius McKinney BCP 0
Yorick Sands IND 6
Angelo Smith IND 0
• Mangrove Cay and South Andros, Polling Division 5:
D’Angelo Ferguson FNM 71
Trevor Greene COI 4
Leon Lundy PLP 67
Cornelius McKinney BCP 1
Yorick Sands IND 5
Angelo Smith IND 2
6.45pm: Welcome to our live coverage of the 2021 General Election results. We'll bring you all the results and reaction – as it happens.
