General Election Results – Live

8.10pm: • East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 4A

Albertha Inell Cooper COI 21

Charlene Jones BCP 1

Kevin King KGM 4

James Rolle-Turner PLP 63

Kwasi Thompson FNM 112

• East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 3B

Albertha Inell Cooper COI 19

Charlene Jones BCP 3

Kevin King KGM 2

James Rolle-Turner PLP 83

Kwasi Thompson FNM 83

• East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 3A

Albertha Inell Cooper COI 11

Charlene Jones BCP 1

Kevin King KGM 5

James Rolle-Turner PLP 54

Kwasi Thompson FNM 59

• East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 38

Albertha Inell Cooper COI 4

Charlene Jones BCP 1

Kevin King KGM 1

James Rolle-Turner PLP 29

Kwasi Thompson FNM 34

8.05pm: • East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 5

Albertha Inell Cooper COI 0

Charlene Jones BCP 0

Kevin King KGM 0

James Rolle-Turner PLP 2

Kwasi Thompson FNM 7

• East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 6

Albertha Inell Cooper COI 6

Charlene Jones BCP 0

Kevin King KGM 2

James Rolle-Turner PLP 81

Kwasi Thompson FNM 40

• Central Grand Bahama, Polling Division 14

Rollington Cooper Jr KGM 1

Latanya Ferguson-Strachan COI 33

Troy Garvey UCP 4

Iram Lewis FNM 146

Kirkland Russell PLP 141

• East Grand Bahama, Polling Division 6

Albertha Inell Cooper COI 21

Charlene Jones BCP 1

Kevin King KGM 4

James Rolle-Turner PLP 63

Kwasi Thompson FNM 112

7.50pm: • Mount Moriah, Polling Division 3:

McKell Bonaby PLP 100

Marvin Dames FNM 102

Carnille Farquharson DNA 16

Jacqueline McKenzie COI 18

Stephen Serrette CPM 1

Samuel Strachan IND 0

• St Barnabas, Polling Division 2

Kermit Agaro COI 17

Karen Butler IND 2

Michael Butler BWFM 1

Shannendon Cartwright FNM 125

Michael Halkitis PLP 123

Alexander Kemp KGM 1

Teddy Russell DNA 4

7.40pm: • Bain and Grants Town, Polling Division 2

Donna Marie Dorsett-Major COI 3

Brenda Harris-Pinder UCP 1

Kino Sheffield Lockhart DNA 4

Michelle Malcolm GC 3

Travis Robinson FNM 20

Wayde Watson PLP 114

• Fort Charlotte, Polling Division 8

Drumerco Archer FNM 54

Fontella Chipman-Rolle IND 8

Angela Cox IND 1

Nelda Fox UCP 0

Daphaney Johnson COI 12

Percival Roberts IND 2

Alfred Sears PLP 111

• St Annes, Polling Division 15

Otis Forbes FTMMP 2

Luisa Jorrin DNA 3

Shaniese Reyane C Miller COI 5

Chris Saunders PLP 19

Adrian White FNM 116

7.30pm: • Central Grand Bahama, Polling Division 13B:

Rollington Cooper Jr KGM 1

Latanya Ferguson-Strachan COI 19

Troy Garvey UCP 5

Iram Lewis FNM 80

Kirkland Russell PLP 87

• Mangrove Cay & South Andros, Polling Division 9

D’Angelo Ferguson FNM 80

Trevor Greene COI 0

Leon Lundy PLP 95

Cornelius McKinney BCP 5

Yorick Sands IND 4

Angelo Smith IND 2

• Marathon, Polling Division 11

Shantiqua Cleare COI 21

Romauld Ferreira FNM 109

Zacchaeus Glass DNA 1

Raquel Horton IND 0

Brian McHardy BCP 1

Lisa Rahming PLP 106

Stella Thompson GCP 0

7.25pm: • Central Grand Bahama, Polling Division 6:

Rollington Cooper Jr KGM 2

Latanya Ferguson-Strachan COI 30

Troy Garvey UCP 2

Iram Lewis FNM 66

Kirkland Russell PLP 67

• Mangrove Cay & South Andros, Polling Division 6

D’Angelo Ferguson FNM 24

Trevor Greene COI 0

Leon Lundy PLP 36

Cornelius McKinney BCP 0

Yorick Sands IND 0

Angelo Smith IND 0

• St Barnabas, Polling Division 1

Michael Halkitis PLP 104

Karen Butler IND 1

Shannendon Cartwright FNM 117

Michael Butler BWFM 1

Teddy Ressell DNA 1

Kermit Agardo COI 5

Alexander Kemp KGM 1

7.20pm: • Long Island, Polling Division 1:

Shakeil Adderley IND 1

Sidney Carroll UCP 2

Adrian Gibson FNM 68

Tyrel Young PLP 53

• Long Island, Polling Division 4:

Shakeil Adderley IND 0

Sidney Carroll UCP 0

Adrian Gibson FNM 151

Tyrel Young PLP 40

7.10pm: Some early results

• Mangrove Cay and South Andros, Polling Division 1:

D’Angelo Ferguson FNM 17

Trevor Greene COI 0

Leon Lundy PLP 10

Cornelius McKinney BCP 0

Yorick Sands IND 6

Angelo Smith IND 0

• Mangrove Cay and South Andros, Polling Division 5:

D’Angelo Ferguson FNM 71

Trevor Greene COI 4

Leon Lundy PLP 67

Cornelius McKinney BCP 1

Yorick Sands IND 5

Angelo Smith IND 2

6.45pm: Welcome to our live coverage of the 2021 General Election results. We'll bring you all the results and reaction – as it happens.